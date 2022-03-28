Metropolitan General Manager Issues Statement on Governor's Executive Order on Drought

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, issues the following statement on Gov. Newsom's executive order today addressing extreme and expanding drought conditions:

"Our drought emergency shows no signs of lifting. Mandatory conservation, as called on by Gov. Newsom, is necessary to generate the increased level of water savings we need to stretch our limited State Water Project supplies through the end of the year. Southern California communities that depend on these supplies must immediately and significantly reduce their water use. The increased conservation actions local water agencies need to employ in response to the governor's call today will help residents and businesses make these much-needed cuts and stretch reserves. We appreciate the governor's recognition that each community knows best what measures will spark the greatest conservation among its residents, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.

"Metropolitan's board will consider taking additional actions next month to further prompt the application of mandatory conservation measures.

"We also applaud the state for taking steps to end the wasteful practice of watering non-functional turf. It is time for us all to recognize that, with our water supplies so stressed by drought and climate change, we should no longer be using precious water to nourish grass that no one plays on, no one walks on and only serves ornamental purposes. It is time to replace this non-functional turf with more water-efficient, and more beautiful, California Friendly® and native landscaping.

"Now is the time to make investments, big and small, to ensure the reliability of our water supply. While we ask residents and businesses to make changes to increase their water efficiency, Metropolitan and the state are likewise investing in storage, local supplies and other infrastructure to build resiliency to drought and climate change. We are grateful to the state for its support and recognition of the value of this investment for California's success."

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provides water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

