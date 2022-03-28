Impulse Group Outraged at Signing of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

IMPULSE GROUP, a global organization with over 500 volunteers on five continents whose purpose is to engage, support and connect gay men globally, today expresses our outrage at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' signing the blatantly discriminatory "Don't Say Gay" bill (HB 1557) into law.

"We are appalled and outraged by the decision of Gov. DeSantis and the Florida state leadership decision to sign ‘Don't Say Gay' bill into law," said Jose Ramos, Founder of Impulse Group. "This law, and several others, have a clear and single agenda – to silence the LGBTQ+ communities and our families. We will not stand for it."

"In Florida, and across our 25 cities globally, Impulse Group will continue to fight to protect our basic rights," added Corey Lyons, Impulse Group Board Member. "To our Florida families, parents, teachers, and youth that will feel the effects of this bill, we want you to know we stand with you. You are seen, you are heard, you are loved. We will not be erased. We urge all LGBTQ+ communities and allies to join us; to stand up and fight as more of these legislative measures take shape across the country. Make your voices so loud they cannot ignore us. We MUST Say Gay!"

For any LGBTQIA youth needing support or resources please reach out to The Trevor Project for 24/7 crisis counseling. Text "START" to 678-678 to reach a counselor.

Impulse Group, an affinity group of AHF, is a global organization whose mission is to engage, support and connect gay men globally. Using social events and innovative marketing campaigns, Impulse tackles topics such as HIV/AIDS, sexual health, stigma, substance use, suicide, depression and inequities within our community.

For more information on Impulse, visit https://impulsegrp.org/

