Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

First and only FDA-approved treatment for seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients two years of age and older1

ZTALMY significantly reduced major motor seizure frequency in CDD patients in the pivotal Marigold trial

Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher awarded to Marinus Pharmaceuticals by the FDA

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MRNS, a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare form of genetic epilepsy, in patients two years of age and older.1 ZTALMY, the first FDA approved treatment specifically in CDD, is a neuroactive steroid that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA A receptor. It is expected to be available through a designated specialty pharmacy in July 2022.

"Today is a historic milestone not only for Marinus but for CDD patients, families and caregivers who have long been navigating the unpredictable, often devastating reality of living with uncontrolled seizures," said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. "The approval of ZTALMY would not have been possible without the patients, caregivers and investigators who participated in the clinical trials to develop this important new therapy. We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to bring the first and only FDA-approved treatment for seizures associated with CDD to this community."

CDD is a serious and rare genetic disorder characterized by early‑onset, difficult‑to‑control seizures and severe neuro‑developmental impairment.2 It's caused by a mutation of the cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) gene, located on the X chromosome. The CDKL5 gene produces a protein that is important for normal brain development and function. 3

"There has been a great unmet medical need for treatments that address seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder given their prominent role and profound impact on patients," said Scott Demarest, M.D., Principal Investigator (PI) for the Marigold trial and neurologist and Clinical Director of Precision Medicine at Children's Hospital Colorado. "To date, antiseizure treatment decisions have been based on very limited clinical evidence in this patient population and the resulting outcomes underscore the need for therapies that further improve seizure control. Thanks to our research and this trial, we now have the first treatment specifically approved for seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder that was shown to have a positive benefit-risk profile." Dr. Demarest is also PI of the International CDKL5 Clinical Research Network and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics-Neurology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The approval of ZTALMY in CDD is based on data from the Phase 3 Marigold double-blind placebo-controlled trial, in which 101 patients were randomized and individuals treated with ZTALMY showed a median 30.7% reduction in 28-day major motor seizure frequency, compared to a median 6.9% reduction for those receiving placebo, achieving the trial's primary endpoint (p=0.0036). In the Marigold open label extension study, patients treated with ZTALMY for at least 12 months (n=48) experienced a median 49.6% reduction in major motor seizure frequency. In the clinical development program, ZTALMY demonstrated efficacy, safety and tolerability with the most common adverse reactions (incidence >/5% and at least twice the rate of placebo) in the ZTALMY group being somnolence, pyrexia, salivary hypersecretion and seasonal allergy.

"As the mother of a daughter living with CDD, I've experienced first-hand the devastating impact seizures can have on these patients," said Karen Utley, President and Co-founder of the International Foundation for CDKL5 Research. "This approval is monumental for the CDD community—bringing not only the first approved treatment option specifically for CDD patients, but renewed hope to those who have struggled to find medications that are effective in significantly reducing the number of seizures these patients experience on a daily basis."

ZTALMY is expected to be commercially available in the U.S. in July following scheduling by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. To support the CDD community, Marinus plans to launch The ZTALMY One™ Program, a comprehensive patient services program to provide assistance with product access, ongoing support to patients, caregivers and their medical teams, and financial support to eligible patients.

The FDA reviewed ZTALMY under Priority Review and granted ZTALMY orphan drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of CDD. With the approval, the FDA awarded a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV), which Marinus plans to monetize.

About ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension

ZTALMY® is the first and only FDA-approved treatment indicated specifically for seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients two years of age and older. ZTALMY, a neuroactive steroid that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of the GABA A receptor, is taken three times daily. It is expected to be available in July following scheduling by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

INDICATION AND USAGE

ZTALMY is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients 2 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Somnolence and Sedation: ZTALMY can cause somnolence and sedation. In a clinical study somnolence and sedation appeared early during treatment and were generally dose related. Other CNS depressants, including opioids, antidepressants, and alcohol, could potentiate these effects. Monitor patients for these effects and advise them not to drive or operate machinery until they have gained sufficient experience on ZTALMY to gauge whether it adversely affects their ability to drive or operate machinery.

Suicidal Behavior and Ideation: Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), including ZTALMY, increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior. Monitor patients taking ZTALMY for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, or any unusual changes in mood or behavior. Advise patients, caregivers, and their families to be alert for these behavioral changes and report behaviors of concern immediately to healthcare providers. When considering ZTALMY, or any other AED, balance the risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors with the risk of untreated illness. If these symptoms emerge during treatment, consider whether it may be related to the AED or the underlying illness.

Withdrawal of Antiepileptic Drugs: As with most AEDs, withdraw ZTALMY gradually to minimize the risk of increased seizure frequency and status epilepticus. If withdrawal is needed because of a serious adverse event, rapid discontinuation can be considered.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence of at least 5% and at least twice the rate of placebo) were somnolence, pyrexia, salivary hypersecretion, and seasonal allergy.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Cytochrome P450 inducers will decrease ganaxolone exposure. Avoid concomitant use with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers; if unavoidable, consider a dosage increase of ZTALMY, but do not exceed the maximum recommended dosage.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Use caution when ZTALMY is administered to pregnant women as there are no adequate data on the developmental risk associated with use in pregnant women. In animal studies, developmental adverse effects were observed following exposure during organogenesis or throughout gestation and lactation.

Lactation: ZTALMY is excreted in human milk at concentrations resulting in a dose to the breastfed infant of 1% maternal dose. The effects of ZTALMY on milk production and the breastfed infant are unknown.

Hepatic Impairment: Monitor patients with hepatic impairment for the incidence of adverse reactions. Patients with hepatic impairment may require a reduced dosage of ZTALMY.

DRUG ABUSE AND DEPENDENCE

ZTALMY contains ganaxolone (controlled substance schedule to be determined after review by the Drug Enforcement Administration.) Advise patients of the potential for abuse and dependence. It is recommended that ZTALMY be tapered according to the dosage recommendations unless symptoms warrant immediate discontinuation.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

