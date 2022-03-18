Immuta Recognized as a Top Company on Forbes' Annual List of America's Best Startup Employers

Of the 500 startups recognized, Immuta ranks 38th with a track record for employee satisfaction, reputation, and growth

Immuta, the leading provider of cloud data access control, today announced it has been named one of the top companies on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Startup Employers for the second consecutive year. The list was developed in partnership with market research company Statista and was compiled by evaluating 2,500 U.S. businesses on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. The list ranks 500 companies, with Immuta listed as number 38.

The recognition comes after a stellar 2021 year of growth for Immuta, including increasing its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 100 percent, doubling its customer base, and continuing its global expansion into EMEA and APJ. Fueled by a $90 million Series D funding round in May of 2021, Immuta continued making significant investments in product innovation, deepening partner relationships, strengthening its leadership team, and adding top talent. Immuta's award-winning company culture is fueled by an emphasis on innovation and growth.

"On the heels of tremendous growth in 2021, Immuta has doubled down on our efforts to enable employee growth and career fulfillment while meeting our mission to help businesses share data safely and securely. Through the hard work of our incredible team, we cemented ourselves as the leading SaaS solution for data access, privacy, and compliance for global businesses," said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. "We're proud to be considered one of the top startup employers in America, and we'll continue to create an environment that provides our employees with the best available educational resources, mental and physical healthcare, and professional training so that they can continue to learn and grow."

