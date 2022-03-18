Laird Superfood Names Daryl Moore as Senior Vice President of Sales

Moore joins the fast-growing superfoods company with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the CPG food and beverage space
Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF today announces Daryl Moore as the company's new Senior Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Moore will lead the brand's Sales team towards strategic and aggressive growth, focused on national expansion across all wholesale channels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005341/en/
Daryl Moore, Senior Vice President of Sales at Laird Superfood (Photo: Laird Superfood)
Moore possesses more than 30 years of leadership experience in the food and beverage industry in both the grocery and foodservice channels. He has successfully pioneered and scaled premium brands, holding executive roles and contributing to notable growth at Bulletproof Nutrition, La Brea Bakery/ARYZTA and Performance Kitchen. Prior, Moore held positions within the Starbucks Coffee Company, where he received the highest individual honor, the President's Award for Food Program Innovation.
"I am overjoyed to be joining the Laird Superfood family as its newest SVP of Sales," says Moore. "My passion for brands that are steadfast in their values to do better for consumers, for our planet and for our communities, coupled with this team's unmatched enthusiasm has the power to be something truly dynamic and unstoppable. I can't wait to see all that we accomplish."
This announcement follows the appointment of Jason Vieth as Laird Superfood's newest Chief Executive Officer in late January.
"We are delighted to have Daryl at the helm of our Laird Superfood Sales team," says Jason Vieth, Laird Superfood CEO and President. "His deep experience and understanding of the nuances that come with the CPG landscape, along with his fresh perspective will allow us to reach even more consumers with our products and continue to innovate in the wellness space."
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.
