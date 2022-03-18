PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of Direct Connect Mobile App

PuzzleHR, headquartered in Tampa and a national leader in the HRaaS (Human Resources as a Service) Industry, has announced the release of PuzzleHR Connect! their innovative Direct Connect App.
"We are extremely excited to take this next step in our journey of intelligently leveraging technology to disrupt the HR Status Quo and better serve our clients and their employees," said Lonny Ostrander, CEO and Founder of PuzzleHR.
The PuzzleHR Direct Connect! App is available exclusively to PuzzleHR customers and gives clients, employees, and their managers direct access to real-time HR related assistance, keeping them focused, productive, and compliant while allowing operations to move forward seamlessly.
"Everyday employees and their managers have questions that distract them from their day-to-day responsibilities and bog down the HR department," said Chris Timol, President and PuzzleHR Founder. "Simple employee questions regarding paystub access, changes in health insurance, and the like take up valuable time and distract employees. Frontline managers need to deal with issues in real time to ensure goals are met and that the company is set up for success."
PuzzleHR, delivers a complete range of outsourced Human Resources solutions, from benefit and payroll management and talent acquisition to learning, development and engagement. The PuzzleHR team is taking expedited action as employers across the country face a Great Resignation, talent shortage, and need these solutions now.
This innovative employee connection solution is available on Apple App Store and Google Play on Android today for PuzzleHR clients.
About PuzzleHR
PuzzleHR is America's premier HR as a Service provider (HRaaS). By delivering white glove solutions to HR challenges, PuzzleHR turns HR from a business cost center into a Revenue Driver. Are you ready to solve your HR puzzle? Visit puzzlehr.com today.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005327/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.