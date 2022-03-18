JLC LIVE Returns to Providence for the 26th Year as the Most Anticipated Regional Trade Show for Residential Construction Professionals in New England

The JLC LIVE Residential Construction Show, organized by Informa Markets, returns to the Rhode Island Convention Center March 24-26 for a three-day conference and two-day exhibition full of live building clinics, ample networking, and technical, forward-looking educational seminars.

Exhibits: March 25 – March 26, 2022

Conference: March 24 – March 26, 2022

JLC LIVE, a household name in the region, is revered as New England's must-attend event for professionals in residential construction. The annual trade show convenes thousands of builders, remodelers, contractors, and crews from across the region who leverage the event as a strategic tool to build their businesses, discover new products from the nearly 200 exhibiting manufacturers, and engage in expert-led education to sharpen business acumen and jobsite skills. Select sponsors and exhibitors in the 2022 edition include Andersen Windows & Doors, CertainTeed, Huber ZipSystem & Advantech, Milwaukee Tool, Westlake Royal Building Products, VERSATEX, and more top brands in residential building.

Building Clinics

This year's expo brings industry education and hands-on demos to the forefront, providing attendees various interactive opportunities to learn solutions to today's most pressing challenges and take away new skills from celebrated industry experts. A selection of workshops include:

Ross Trethewey, the Home Technology Expert for This Old House, will host a brand-new building clinic focused on Indoor Air Quality. All building clinics simulate a real-world jobsite setting.

All building clinics simulate a real-world jobsite setting. Mike Sloggatt and Tom Brewer will host the Builders' Workshop, teaching participants best practices for veteran framers and apprentice carpenters alike.

Tony Blue brings years of experience to the Roofing Clinic, where attendees will learn how to identify and address known problem areas before the roof is installed, and much more.

Show Floor Features

The highly popular Tool Zone will return to the show floor for attendees to get hands-on with the latest tools and technology.

The all-new Beer Garden, located on the upper level of the convention center, will offer opportunities for industry connections. Attendees and exhibitors are invited to attend the Happy Hour at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, sponsored by The Contractor Fight.

New Product Discovery

With nearly 200 building product manufacturers accessible on the show floor, JLC LIVE is an ideal platform for exhibitors to effectively display and demonstrate their product and machinery, facilitating attendee discovery. As part of the interactive aspect of JLC LIVE New England, exhibitors present their products on the show floor as well as sell them.

For the 2022 edition, attendees will have access to eight LIVE manufacturer-led building and product demonstrations interspersed throughout the exhibit halls. Additionally, 11 LIVE building clinics and over 40 conference workshops led by nationally recognized experts will enhance business and jobsite skills. The building clinics cover a range of topics, including drywall, high performance, air quality, deck building, window installation, stair building, and more. Additional education around air quality and healthy homes is featured in the education program thanks to a new partnership with the Building Performance Institute (BPI). Larry Zarker, the CEO of BPI, will present multiple sessions throughout the three days of the conference.

"It's always exciting to return to Rhode Island for JLC LIVE," said Lauren Lamb, Vice President, Strategy, Marketing, and Conference, JLC LIVE at Informa Markets. "The event is high in anticipation, and our community is ready to ink deals and discover new products that will lay the foundation for continued industry growth."

Residential construction is rebounding from the challenges brought on by the pandemic and are returning to JLC Live to arm their businesses with new machinery and learn new skills to keep up with demand, signaling the beginning of economic recovery in Providence. The trade event industry provides an incredible economic boom for the industries they serve, the cities that host their events, and the small and medium-sized companies that make up 85% of their customers. The industry creates over $325 billion in business sales and 1.3 million jobs globally each year.

Register to attend at ne.jlclive.com/register.

