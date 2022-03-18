Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Lockheed Martin Corporation ("Lockheed Martin" or the "Company") LMT. The investigation concerns whether Lockheed Martin has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Lockheed Martin is an American aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology corporation with worldwide interests.

On March 16, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Department of Defense will request 61 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned. Bloomberg reported that the proposed reduction follows the "flawed execution of a crucial upgrade of [the F-35's] software and hardware capabilities that's estimated to cost $14 billion." On this news, Lockheed Martin's shares declined by $27.33 per share, from $448.67 per share to close at $421.34 per share on March 16, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lockheed Martin securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005321/en/