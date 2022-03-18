Audiobook Available for The AM Best Business Trilogy's The Man

AM Best has released an audiobook for The AM Best Business Trilogy's The Man: A Biography of Alfred M. Best. Convenient for readers on the go, this version features sound effects for an enhanced listening experience.

The AM Best Business Trilogy is a three-book series that tells the story of AM Best, its founder and the credit rating industry. The Man, which currently is the only book of the three available in audio format, is the biography of Alfred M. Best—a man whose independence of thought and transparency in business sparked the beginning of the credit rating industry, while his personal tribulations humbled and strengthened him.

"It makes the life of the businessman fascinating," remarked BlueInk Review. "It is this carefully documented presentation of the dark as well as the light that makes this biography so interesting."

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005320/en/