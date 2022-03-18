Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team Welcomes Eight Sleep as Official Team Supplier

Eight Sleep Products will Power Sleep Fitness for the 8x F1 Champions Through the 2022 and 2023 Race Seasons

Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today announced that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team has named the company as Official Team Supplier in a joint effort to support the team's preparations for an expansive 2022 Formula 1 schedule. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team including drivers, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, as well as Team Principal, Toto Wolff, will have access to Eight Sleep's suite of products to optimize their sleep and ensure peak performance this and next season.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team rigorously looks for ways to improve the performance of the car and the team. Eight Sleep's next-generation sleep technology is engineered to support the technical and human demands of the intense 2022 F1 schedule, enabling the 8x Champions to maintain their long term success. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team joins Eight Sleep along with more than 200 professional athletes who rely on Eight Sleep to power their recovery through the Pod Pro's advanced thermoregulation and sleep technology.

In addition to Eight Sleep's branding being featured on the team's car for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Eight Sleep logo will be featured on all the car covers for the duration of the season. Eight Sleep will support Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team members to power their performance through their innovative sleep technology Data has shown that Eight Sleep products help 49% of Eight Sleep members see an increase in their HRV of at least 10% one week after sleeping on the Pod.

With grueling schedules that consist of training, racing, and traveling, it's critical that team members properly refuel and recover in order to perform their best. When they are pushing their bodies to their limits, in between the training, racing and hectic traveling schedules, the team needs to properly recover and refuel. Eight Sleep's thermoregulation is designed to recharge the team to peak energy levels, which will be critical for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2022. Additionally, the Eight Sleep App leverages the product's sensor technology to provide daily reports on key health metrics, such as heart rate, HRV, sleeping stages, and more, giving the team the ability to build better health regimes and optimize their sleep.

"Our team is made up of over 2,000 people across Brackley and Brixworth, all of whom perform at their peak every day in a sport where every single detail matters. To achieve the level of sustained performance that is required to compete in Formula 1, we are relentless in exploring all possible optimizations, including sleep. By partnering with Eight Sleep we are looking to utilize their technology during the upcoming season while also spreading a key message about the importance of recovery when you aim for peak performance," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

"Eight Sleep, and myself personally, are thrilled to partner with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One and power their team's sleep so they can continue to perform at the highest level," said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "Growing up in Italy, Formula One was a huge part of my life – from racing cars with my father to starting my first business taking pictures of racing cars at local tracks. Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1's commitment to constant innovation and improvement is what we strive for at Eight Sleep. We will work together to improve the team's sleep and recovery for a successful win at this year's Grand Prix races."

"We're delighted to welcome Eight Sleep to the team and to start working with them to develop and innovate around our sleep and recovery programmes," said Richard Sanders, Commercial Director of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. "Eight Sleep's approach to reimagining sleep is very similar to how we operate. They're obsessed with performance, the fine details and ensuring our team gets the rest they need to perform at their very best."

The Pod Pro by Eight Sleep

The Pod Pro by Eight Sleep is the most advanced solution on the market for thermoregulation. The Pod Pro retains vital features of the original and award-winning Pod, introducing new Room Climate and Weather Response, a Comfort Blend™ Integrated Topper, GentleRise™ Wake Up Technology, and double the amount of sensors enabling new Heart Rate Variability monitoring and a Daily Health Check report. The advancements in the Pod Pro help everyone with their rest and recovery – from elite athletes to everyday consumers. The product transforms any ordinary bed into an advanced health platform that fuels both performance and longevity.

Current and former Eight Sleep athletes include Red Gerard (2018 Gold Medalist, Snowboarding), Brooke Wells (Two-time individual CrossFit Gamesathlete), Apolo Ohno (Two-Time Gold Medalist, Speed Skating), Justin Medeiros (CrossFit Champion 2021), Daniel Sturridge (English Soccer Player), Daryl Homer (2020, and 2016 Silver Medalist, Fencing), and Jane Campbell (2020 Bronze Medalist, Soccer). Eight Sleep's athlete-investors include Alex Rodriguez (retired MLB athlete and entrepreneur), Matthew Dellavedova (2020 Bronze Medalist, Basketball), Kris Bryant (San Francisco Giants outfielder), and J.D. Martinez (Boston Red Sox outfielder).

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2022" and "Most Innovative Companies of 2018," and recognized two years in a row by TIME's "Best Inventions of the Year." To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is the works team of Mercedes-Benz, competing at the pinnacle of motorsport – the FIA Formula One™ World Championship.

Formula One is like nothing else in the sporting sphere. It's a demanding technical and human challenge, combining cutting-edge technologies and innovation, high-performance management and elite teamwork.

At Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a group of passionate and determined people work to design, develop, manufacture and race the cars driven by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and young star George Russell.

The team has set a new benchmark for F1 success during the sport's current Hybrid era, winning consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and the Constructors' Championship in 2021. During those title-winning seasons, the team has scored 111 wins, 232 podium finishes, 118 pole positions, 81 fastest laps and 53 one-two finishes from 160 race starts.

