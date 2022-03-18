High Art Debuts The First Annual "Our Angeles" Art Show Bringing Together Leaders in Art, Community and Culture Curated by Enkrypt Los Angeles

Exhibition Opening Party this Saturday, March 19, 2022

High Art, an innovative collaboration of philanthropists and entrepreneurs founded to showcase upcoming artists and businesses, announced today its first annual "Our Angeles" art show. The unique exhibit created for Angelenos by Angelenos will run from Saturday, March 19, 2022 through Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Art Share L.A. in Downtown, Los Angeles. To commemorate the launch, an Opening Ceremony Party bringing art, community, and culture together in a single location will take place on March 19th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm PT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317006047/en/

Inaugural Art Show Logo, Designed by Enkrypt Los Angeles

"Our Angeles" challenges the traditional art gallery model with a mission to showcase upcoming artists in a space that complements the artwork itself. In this case, that space is Art Share L.A., a 30,000 square foot building that provides artists a platform to share their work. Importantly, Art Share L.A. also offers affordable housing to enable working artists to develop their craft without fear of displacement in a creative ecosystem that connects artists to opportunities to sell their works. Under the leadership of Executive Director Cheyanne Sauter, Art Share L.A. has enabled countless numbers of artists to launch their careers.

"We are incredibly honored and excited to partner with High Art for their inaugural ‘Our Angeles' exhibit," said Cheyanne Sauter. "Born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley, I have spent the past two decades of my career working to support local nonprofits. I found my calling when I joined Art Share L.A. eight years ago, and together with our incredible team, we've supported more than 700 visual and performing artists annually. The amazing talent that will be featured in ‘Our Angeles' takes our mission and passion to the next level. This exhibit is not to be missed."

Curated and headlined by Los Angeles director/photographer Enkrypt Los Angeles, who also serves as the Creative Director for High Art, "Our Angeles" will showcase 16 talented artists whose work will be on display as well as available for collectors to purchase. In addition to Enkrypt, featured artists include: Estevan Oriol, Mr. B Baby, Brandie Wedderburn, Defer, Thalia Gochez, Brittany Bravo, Big Sleeps, Baeth, Macksimo, Mel Depaz, Cynthia Vance, Las Fotos Project, Willium, Yely Diaz, and Raquel Natalicchi.

"It's a real honor to partner with Art Share L.A. to bring this inspiring collection of art together for the world to see," said Enkrypt Los Angeles. "As a child growing up in Highland Park, I was exposed to realities of the world around me – gangs, violence, single parents and their children struggling on a daily basis, including my own mom. These issues have not dissipated, and the need to continue to discuss them and address them, whether through the lens of a camera as I do, or the ink of a pen like other artists, has only become more important. Through my photographs, I try to bring out the ugly, make it beautiful for everyone else to see and appreciate more than its stereotypes. ‘Our Angeles' is that vision brought to life on a bigger stage, displaying local artwork that grapples with various themes but prioritizes works created by those near to my own heart, female and POC artists and businesses."

Enkrypt Los Angeles continued, "Life is finally coming full circle, from the struggle and grind to this exhibit. I've been blessed to have met and worked with some of the greatest and now genuinely get to call them my friends. Not only that, but getting the opportunity to put homies on and have legends all in the same room is pretty ground breaking and taking LA to a new level of opportunity. Every tag, every post, every click, helping change someone's life. Let's continue pushing the gas pedal by putting POC, women, and small business on."

The week-long exhibit is being executive produced by the Chief Executive Officer of High Art, Sabas Carrillo, also a fellow Angeleno. "High Art is all of my greatest passions rolled into one – entrepreneurship, intellectual curiosity, artistic voice, and creativity. We are turning the art industry on its side with ‘Our Angeles,' and this is just the beginning of what's to come. Upon the completion of this pilot exhibit, we will look to bring additional up-and-coming artists to the main stage in cities throughout California as well host larger events in Los Angeles in the future. The way you tell your story to the world is how you will create your legacy. We will create this legacy through art, and I'm so proud to be part of this movement."

For more information on this inaugural exhibit, please visit ourangeles.com.

About High Art

High Art is an innovative collaboration of philanthropists and entrepreneurs founded to showcase upcoming artists and businesses from Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Founded to showcase female and POC artists and businesses in particular, High Art brings together art, community, and culture in a single, beautiful space. From pop-up art exhibits to large-scale shows and concerts, High Art challenges the traditional art gallery model showcasing the best visual and performing artists today in a space that complements the artwork itself. Art by Angelenos, for Angelenos – that's High Art. Follow our latest endeavors on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit our inaugural exhibit at ourangeles.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317006047/en/