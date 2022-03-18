Unilever PLC Announced That It Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Unilever PLC announced that on March 9, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this Annual Report on Form 20-F is available to download on its website at http://www.unilever.com/investorrelations or www.unilever.com. Copies of the Annual Report on Form 20-F are available, free of charge, upon request to Unilever PLC, Investor Relations Department, 100 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0DY, United Kingdom.
About Unilever North America
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.
Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.
The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:
- improving the health of the planet;
- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and
- contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.
While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, ‘Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.
For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com
For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005299/en/
