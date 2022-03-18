VIZIO's Sustainability Efforts Praised for the Sixth Consecutive Year by Environmental Protection Agency

VIZIO recognized with a Gold Tier Award for its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility

VIZIO VZIO today announces its 2021 Sustainable Materials Management Gold Tier distinction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA has recognized VIZIO's increasingly sustainable practices each year since 2016; including Gold Tier Awards for both 2020 and 2021.

EPA's Gold Tier Award is presented to organizations with exemplary electronics collection and recycling programs. Over the past eight years, VIZIO has diverted more than 167,000 tons of electronic waste from landfills. VIZIO's long standing electronic waste recycling program is evidence of the importance VIZIO places on environmental sustainability.

"Being part of the consumer electronics ecosystem, we know how important recycling and sustainability is to our consumers and to our industry," said Jerry C. Huang, General Counsel for VIZIO. "We are proud of the EPA's recognition of our electronic waste recycling program and we'll continue to advance our business and supply-chain to further expand our collective environmental stewardship practices."

"It's going to take all of us working together to build a sustainable future, and I applaud the organizations recognized today for their leadership in essential electronic recycling efforts," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Electronics are a global economic driver with supply chains that reach around the world and products that play a big role in our daily lives. Because of these organizations' efforts, we're able to recover and recycle valuable resources like precious metals, critical minerals, plastics, and glass."

