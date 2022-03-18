Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB, GRABW)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming May 16, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") GRABGRABW securities between November 12, 2021 and March 3, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Grab investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/grab-holdings-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 3, 2022, at 7:01 a.m. Eastern, Grab disclosed that its fourth quarter revenues had declined 44% from the previous quarter and reported a $1.1 billion loss for the quarter. Grab's Chief Financial Officer attributed the poor financial results to "invest[ing] heavily" in driver incentives and stated that it would take one or two quarters "to get that equilibrium between drivers and riders, between supply and demand."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.04, or 37.3%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Grab securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 16, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

