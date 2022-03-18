Sales of Shares of WEAT Commences

Teucrium Trading, LLC, the sponsor of the Teucrium Wheat Fund (ticker symbol WEAT), resumed issuing new shares on March 09, 2022 after registering an indefinite number of new shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Teucrium Trading LLC

Teucrium Trading is an ETF provider focused solely on U.S. Agriculture. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to intelligently design well diversified portfolios. Teucrium's suite of Exchange Traded Products has revolutionized the way commodity ETFs are structured; our products are widely available to investors and advisors in traditional brokerage accounts.

