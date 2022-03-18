Nintendo News: Expand Your Racing Repertoire With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Out Now

Take that hairpin turn and boost ahead, because fast and familiar courses are revving up in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for the Nintendo Switch system – and the starting line is calling your name!

Take a nostalgic ride through Mario Kart history with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, and race for the finish line across a total of 48 remastered courses. In this paid DLC, eight courses will be released at a time over six waves by the end of 2023, with the first wave launching today. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Take a nostalgic ride through Mario Kart history with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, and race for the finish line across a total of 48 remastered courses. In this paid DLC*, eight courses will be released at a time over six waves by the end of 2023. Each course can be played locally or online**, with the first wave launching today. To see today's courses in action, check out an overview trailer here: https://youtu.be/0PpEiH23bMs.

The first wave includes the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup, where players will be able to zoom up escalators and through storefronts in Wii Coconut Mall, dodge falling boulders in N64 Choco Mountain, rush by the roaring crowds in 3DS Toad Circuit, careen over the clouds in GBA Sky Garden and traverse through tight traffic in DS Shroom Ridge. And for the first time, you'll even be able to choose your own path in Tokyo Blur, Paris Promenade and Ninja Hideaway from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

Supercharge Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and experience more ramps, loops, turns and jumps as each of the six waves become available. Players can enjoy all six waves of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost*** with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, or by purchasing the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass available in Nintendo eShop as a separate purchase.

Plus, running through April 4, while supplies last, Happy Meals at participating McDonald's locations across the U.S. will include one of eight different Mario Kart themed toys. Don't miss out on your chance to put a Mario-inspired smile on someone's face!

For additional details about the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/booster-course-pass/. To learn more about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, visit https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/.

* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately. Software update required.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*** The paid DLC is supported as a complimentary feature of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the new membership plan of Nintendo Switch Online that includes the Nintendo Switch Online membership, plus additional benefits like access to a library of Nintendo 64 games and SEGA Genesis games. Anyone with a paid membership can download Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost and play while they maintain an active membership. An Individual Membership costs $49.99 for 12 months, while a Family Membership costs $79.99 for 12 months.

