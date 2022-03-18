Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Slams Chancery Court Following Decision to Assert Jurisdiction Over Ross Aronstam Malpractice Complaint Filed in New York

Following the recent Chancery Court decision, authored by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, to deny a TransPerfect legal malpractice claim filed against Ross Aronstam & Moritz in New York from being adjudicated in Delaware, Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey released the following statement:
"As we suspected, Chancellor McCormick has decided to circle the wagons and claim jurisdiction over a legal malpractice complaint filed against Supreme Court Chief Justice C.J. Seitz's former firm in an entirely different jurisdiction. There's little doubt that the goal of this maneuver is to protect Seitz's former firm against the complaint despite the fact that the Chancery has never, in its history, saw fit to weigh in on a legal malpractice suit such as this. We're disappointed that Chancellor McCormick has continued the court's tradition of extending itself beyond its mandate to protect the Old Boys' Club."
Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 5,000 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives and others. They formed in April of 2016 to focus on raising awareness with Delaware residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders about the unprecedented, forced sale of TransPerfect. While their primary goal of saving the company has been accomplished, they continue their efforts to fight for more transparency in the Delaware Chancery Court. For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware or to join the cause, visit DelawareForBusiness.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005104/en/
