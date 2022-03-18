Worldwide 3D Printed Composite Material Industry to 2028 - Growing Demand from the Educational Sector Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Printed Composite Material Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2017-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printed composite material market is estimated to be USD 126.91 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 31.9%, reaching USD 1,163.20 million by 2028.

This research report categorizes the market for 3D printed composite material based on various segments and region and forecasts revenue growth and analysis of trends in each of the submarkets. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities and challenges which influence the 3D printed composite Material market.

Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch and development, partnership, merger and acquisition have been included in order to draw the competitive landscape in the 3D printed composite material market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each segment such as composite, technology, and end-use industry of the 3D printed composite material market.

By composite, this market is segmented as carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composite, and aramid & graphene fiber composite. Increasing demand for carbon fiber materials in aerospace & defense applications is one of the key factors that will drive the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By technology, the 3D printed composite material market has been segmented into material extrusion technology, powder bed infusion, and others. The material extrusion technology has been widely used across various applications with compatibility for 3D printed composite material. Also, the material offering for this segment is wide, making it one of the most preferred technologies for printing composites. The powder bed infusion technology is relatively new and has been witnessing significant developments for applications of composite materials.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global 3D printed composite material market is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, and others. The growing automotive industry across the world is helping to boost the global 3D printed composite material market in the forecast period.

Nowadays, 3D printing technologies have rapidly changed automotive industry to design, develop and manufacture new things. In the automotive industry, 3D Printing technique allowing for lighter and more complex structures in the fast time. For instance, Local Motor had printed the first 3D-printed electric car in 2014. Moreover, 3D printing technology can reduce costs and time; therefore, it allows testing new designs in a very less time. All these factors are contributing to the growth of automotive segment of the 3D printed composite material market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Ease in Development of Customized Products

Increasing Demand from the Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Industries

Rising Demand for 3D Printing from the Healthcare Sector

Restraints

High Cost of 3D Printed Composites

Environmental Concerns Related to the Use of Composite Material in 3D Printing

Opportunity

Emerging Economies

Growing Demand from Consumer Products/Electronics in 3D Printed Composite Material Market

Growing Demand from the Educational Sector

Challenges

Lack of Standard Process Controls for 3D Printed Composite Material

Easy Availability of Substitutes

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

Prodways

Markforged Inc.

Arevo Labs Inc.

Cincinnati Incorporated

Graphite Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

Crp Technology S.R.L.

3Dxtech

Treed Filaments

Black Magic 3D

EOS

Envisiontec

Dws

3D Fortify Inc.

