Cocktail Squad® Launches on StartEngine in Support of Massive Upcoming Growth Opportunities

Cocktail Squad, Inc. announces the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. The Company will use new capital to help drive expansion in Sales and Marketing efforts to capitalize on the dramatic growth of the ready-to-drink category for canned cocktails. This form of crowdfunding is relatively new and offers several perks for a broad group of people to become an owner in its business.
Cocktail Squad® will continue to open strategic markets to bring its award-winning cocktails to its growing Squad. Its products include top sellers like Margarita, Greyhound and Bourbon Smash, and they come in sleek, artfully branded 12-ounce cans with small-batched flavor. The Company offers a full line of eight premium cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains and is one of the few brands with a product line featuring real Gin, Vodka, Bourbon and Tequila spirits for its eight cocktails.
Cocktail Squad® creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar in Boulder, CO.
"We're so excited to be part of the StartEngine Community," said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad®. "We've been bringing in a wide range of consumers by offering classic cocktails, and now those same people can become owners of Cocktail Squad. Ultimately, we want our selection of cocktails to read like the menu from your favorite bar."
To learn more about becoming an Owner to join the Squad, link directly to the full Pitch at http://www.startengine.com/cocktail-squad
About Cocktail Squad, Inc.
Cocktail Squad® is a woman-founded industry pioneer in the ready-to-drink spirits category and was launched in late 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio. John Maggio also co-founded the national snack brand Boulder Canyon Chips® and has over 27 years experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. Lauren was born and raised in New Orleans and started her career in New York in investment banking at Morgan Stanley. She later began a thriving interior design business in Boulder. Lauren leads the strategic efforts, aesthetic vision and marketing for the company. Cocktail Squad® bridges the Boulder better-for-you lifestyle with the New Orleans culture of celebration and enjoyment. Lauren's favorite saying is, "Everything in moderation including moderation!"
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005085/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.