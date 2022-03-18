Cocktail Squad® Launches on StartEngine in Support of Massive Upcoming Growth Opportunities

Cocktail Squad, Inc. announces the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. The Company will use new capital to help drive expansion in Sales and Marketing efforts to capitalize on the dramatic growth of the ready-to-drink category for canned cocktails. This form of crowdfunding is relatively new and offers several perks for a broad group of people to become an owner in its business.

Cocktail Squad® will continue to open strategic markets to bring its award-winning cocktails to its growing Squad. Its products include top sellers like Margarita, Greyhound and Bourbon Smash, and they come in sleek, artfully branded 12-ounce cans with small-batched flavor. The Company offers a full line of eight premium cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains and is one of the few brands with a product line featuring real Gin, Vodka, Bourbon and Tequila spirits for its eight cocktails.

Cocktail Squad® creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar in Boulder, CO.

"We're so excited to be part of the StartEngine Community," said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad®. "We've been bringing in a wide range of consumers by offering classic cocktails, and now those same people can become owners of Cocktail Squad. Ultimately, we want our selection of cocktails to read like the menu from your favorite bar."

To learn more about becoming an Owner to join the Squad, link directly to the full Pitch at http://www.startengine.com/cocktail-squad

About Cocktail Squad, Inc.

Cocktail Squad® is a woman-founded industry pioneer in the ready-to-drink spirits category and was launched in late 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio. John Maggio also co-founded the national snack brand Boulder Canyon Chips® and has over 27 years experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. Lauren was born and raised in New Orleans and started her career in New York in investment banking at Morgan Stanley. She later began a thriving interior design business in Boulder. Lauren leads the strategic efforts, aesthetic vision and marketing for the company. Cocktail Squad® bridges the Boulder better-for-you lifestyle with the New Orleans culture of celebration and enjoyment. Lauren's favorite saying is, "Everything in moderation including moderation!"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005085/en/