Global Military Laser Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Military Laser Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global military laser systems market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects global military laser systems market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems PLC

Coherent Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MKS Instruments Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company.

A military laser system refers to defense equipment that is widely adopted for various military-based applications ranging from lethal activities to detecting a range of objects. Some of the common product variants include semiconductor lasers, dye lasers, chemical lasers, etc. Military laser systems are primarily integrated with directed energy weapons, missile guidance equipment, laser sights, designators, rangefinders, etc.

A significant rise in geopolitical conflicts and terrorism activities across the globe is primarily driving the demand for military laser systems. Furthermore, the growing adoption of various laser-based military solutions, including offensive laser systems, perimeter breach detection systems, laser countermeasure systems, etc., in threat mitigation and weapon guidance applications is also propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing investments in the defense sector coupled with the introduction of various military modernization programs are further augmenting the global market. Moreover, the rising inclination towards communication navigation surveillance (CNS) systems to improve situational awareness and reduce the workload of military personnel is also catalyzing the demand for military laser systems.

Besides this, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the production of innovative laser equipment with advanced monitoring, targeting, and information-gathering systems, thereby propelling the market growth. In addition to this, the growing installation of military laser systems on remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) will continue to drive the global market over the forecasted period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global military laser systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID 19 on global military laser systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global military laser systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Military Laser Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID 19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Technology

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by End Use

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqw8oq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005234/en/