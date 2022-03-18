Osprey Funds Makes Key Executive Hires and Promotes New CIO To Help Drive Growth

By deepening its leadership bench, crypto investment firm positions itself to expand business lines and talent pool

Osprey Funds, LLC, a premier digital asset investment firm, announces the hiring of John Sweeney as Chief Operating Officer and Regan Cucinell as Chief People and Productivity Officer, as well as the appointment of Bill Birmingham as Chief Investment Officer.

As Chief Operating Officer, John brings a wealth of expertise to Osprey Funds from traditional financial services firms and blockchain startups. He was Executive Vice President at Fidelity Investments, where his team managed assets of over $100 billion. He also served as Head of Wealth and Asset Management at Figure Technologies, a San Francisco-based FinTech that built financial services products on the Provenance blockchain. John was previously elected as Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Money Management Institute and is the co-founder of the Blockchain Finance Forum, a public MMI community. He is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and received his MBA from Cornell University.

As Chief People and Productivity Officer, Regan will focus on attracting and retaining top talent and optimizing workplace productivity. Prior to joining Osprey, she was a human resources, talent and corporate strategy consultant for financial services and technology firms. Overall, she has 20 years of experience in financial services and management, including 16 years at Bridgewater Associates. She is a graduate of Trinity College and received her MBA from Fordham University.

Bill served as Head of Research for Osprey Funds before being appointed as CIO. As Chief Investment Officer, Birmingham will oversee research, portfolio management and trading as well as spearhead Osprey's Alpha division. He rises to this role with over 20 years of investment experience at various hedge funds, specializing in areas of fundamental research, risk analysis and portfolio building. Prior to joining Osprey Funds, Birmingham held notable positions at Carlson Capital, Impala Asset Management and Xylem Global Partners. He is a CFA charterholder and earned a J.D. and LL.M in taxation from Boston University School of Law.

"Osprey Funds is relentlessly committed to growth and innovation in the pursuit of investment solutions for accessing digital assets," said Founder and CEO Greg King. "Expanding our team to include John and Regan and promoting Bill will help us expand operations and continue to attract elite talent to drive the next phase of growth."

