Mayra Chimienti Promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc. ((the ", Company", or ", Mister", , NYSE:MCW), announced today that Mayra Chimienti has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Chimienti will oversee operations, human resources, integrations, project management, learning & development, and internal communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005106/en/

Mister Car Wash announces the promotion of Mayra Chimienti to Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

In her prior role as Vice President of Operations Services, Chimienti led the development of key initiatives that allowed Mister to scale a consistent service delivery centered around people and hospitality. Under her leadership, the Company cultivated robust training and development programs, launched a digitized learning platform with customized curricula, and laid the foundation for the support infrastructure that has allowed the Company to execute at a higher level.

"Mayra has been a key part of the growth for Mister Car Wash. She has brought leadership and vision as we've built a best in-class culture that is centered around our people," said John Lai, chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. "Promotion to the Chief Operating Officer role is a natural next step for Mayra and exciting for the future of our organization."

Chimienti started her career in the industry nearly 20 years ago and joined the Company in 2007 as the Regional Trainer for the El Paso market. In this position, she developed best practices for training store level team members on standard procedures and best in class customer service. In 2010, she joined the Mister HQ team in Tucson to continue her training efforts as Director of Training and Development. Her in-depth knowledge of day-to-day operations and ability to strategically execute standardization have been key to the successful growth of the organization.

"I'm humbled and honored that this opportunity will continue to allow me to serve the people that make Mister Car Wash so special," said Chimienti. "I'm excited to keep building on the foundation we have worked relentlessly to establish and scale to new heights."

Mayra is a proud alumna of the University of Texas at El Paso.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW operates more than 390 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness, and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: developments involving the Company's competitors and its industry; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and maintain or grow its number of subscription members; potential future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to open and operate new locations in a timely and cost-effective manner; the Company's ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and consummate such acquisitions on attractive terms; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand reputation; the Company's reliance on and relationships with third-party suppliers; risk related to the Company's indebtedness and capital requirements; risk related to governmental laws and regulations applicable to the Company and its business; the Company's ability to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access to electronic and other confidential information; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

