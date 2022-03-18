CapRelo Named #1 Relocation Management Firm in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen

Customer Feedback Propels Company to Top Again

CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, topped the list, garnering the distinction of Best Overall Relocation Management Firm in HRO Today's 2022 Baker's Dozen Awards. The firm last won this prestigious award in 2020.

"Great customer feedback is the best testament of our performance! Winning the Baker's Dozen again means we are a good partner, helping our customers chart a path forward amid a changing landscape. We are proud of this global mobility award and honored that we are contributing to our clients' success," said Barry Morris, President and CEO, CapRelo.

CapRelo is a full-service corporate relocation company that manages over 10,000 worldwide relocations and assignments annually for major companies. As a trusted, agile, and proactive relocation services partner, CapRelo focuses on strengthening global mobility programs, containing costs, and serving clients and their employees. The company has made the Baker's Dozen list for the past six years—each time among the top five for Best Relocation Company, twice as Best for Quality of Service, and now twice as Best Overall.

"Congratulations to CapRelo for securing our top spot as Best Overall Relocation Management Firm for the second time. COVID continued to test the global mobility industry, and yet it adapted and helped clients do the same. With real customer feedback, our survey provides insights into which companies excelled at helping customers navigate during this difficult period," explained HRO Today CEO Elliot Clark.

For the past 13 years, HRO Today, a media outlet that reaches more than 180,000 senior-level human resources decision-makers, has been ranking the top 13 providers in the industry by conducting surveys to determine its annual Baker's Dozen Awards. These are based on customer satisfaction ratings determined by feedback from buyers of the rated services. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis.

From this data, HRO Today analyzed results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality of service. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, the organization calculated scores for the Baker's Dozen Awards in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

The term baker's dozen dates back to medieval England when bakers could be subject to various punishments if they sold bread for more than what it was worth. To protect themselves and provide quality service, bakers would throw in an extra loaf of bread when selling a dozen to avoid coming up short.

About CapRelo

CapRelo is a global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a global platform, handling 10,000 assignments annually. Launched in 1997, the company has over 25 years of experience as a relocation management company and has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. www.caprelo.com.

