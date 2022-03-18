Generational Equity Advises Gemite Products in its Sale to W.R. MEADOWS

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Gemite Products, Inc. to W.R. MEADOWS, Inc. The acquisition closed January 21, 2022.

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada-based Gemite Products (Gemite) is a manufacturer of advanced technologies founded more than 30 years ago by Igor Nikolajev, P. Eng. President, and the late Dr. Ivan Razl, Ph.D., P.Eng. who served as Gemite's Technical Director. The partners developed an extensive line of composite waterproofing and restoration products designed to protect reinforced concrete structures around the world in the most challenging environments.

W.R. MEADOWS, located in Hampshire, Illinois, designs, manufactures, and markets high quality building materials for today's construction professionals. Products are sold through an authorized distribution network. W.R. MEADOWS is a family-owned and operated company focusing on product quality, outstanding service, and business integrity since its founding in 1926.

W.R. MEADOWS remains committed to producing high quality products and systems that meet or exceed the latest regulations. From highway construction and repair, building construction and restoration, to waterproofing/vaporproofing/air barrier products and more, they've been satisfying the needs of the public and private sector of the building construction industry for over 95 years.

The acquisition complements W.R. MEADOWS' extensive waterproofing and restoration portfolio. For more than 20 years, W.R. MEADOWS served as Gemite's exclusive distributor for Canada and the U.S. beyond the East Coast region.

"Having worked closely with W.R. MEADOWS for decades, we saw their commitment to quality and product integrity was genuine. My late business partner Ivan Razl and I worked hard to build Gemite to this point, and I feel comfortable seeing W.R. MEADOWS further our legacy of innovation," Gemite's President Igor Nikolajev stated.

"W.R. MEADOWS looks forward to further advancing Gemite's unique technologies for repairing, protecting, and waterproofing reinforced concrete structures," remarked Glenn Tench, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for W.R. MEADOWS.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Mike Hammer, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with Gemite.

"Working with this client provided a good learning experience on many fronts," said Hammer.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005021/en/