Imperial Dade Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veritiv Canada, Inc.

Transaction Represents 47th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Products
Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Veritiv Canada, Inc. ("Veritiv Canada" or the "Company"). The transaction represents the 47th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively.
Headquartered in Toronto, ON, Canada, with eleven other locations covering all of Canada, Veritiv Canada is a full-service provider of janitorial and hygiene products print and food service packaging solutions. The management team has built a strong reputation for its knowledgeable sales force, wide breath of products, and high touch customer service. Now in partnership with Imperial Dade's market leading platform, Veritiv Canada's customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.
"We are extremely excited to be entering the Canadian marketplace with such a reputable organization. We look forward to partnering with the Veritiv Canada team and continuing to provide customers with a world-class value proposition and service offering under the Imperial Dade banner. This acquisition is an exciting next step in our ability to serve customers across all of North America," said Jason Tillis, President of Imperial Dade.
About Imperial Dade
Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 75,000 customers across North America. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.
