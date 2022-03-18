Primary Hyperoxaluria Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast to 2032: USA Accounts for Highest Diagnosed Prevelence - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Primary Hyperoxaluria - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market size.

The Report also covers current Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Key Findings

The total prevalent population of PH in 7MM was 11,948 in 2021, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.66%.

The US accounted for the highest prevalent population of PH among 7MM with 8,773 cases in 2021.

The estimates suggest a higher diagnosed prevalence of PH in the United States with 2,327 diagnosed cases in 2021.

Among the European countries, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of PH with 202 cases, followed by Germany which had diagnosed prevalent population of 180, in 2021. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population (90 cases).

Epidemiology assessed for PH showed that Japan accounts for approximately 2.55% of the total 7MM diagnosed prevalent population, which approximates 80 cases in 2021 which is expected to increase by 2032.

The estimates suggest higher diagnosed prevalence of PH Type 1 throughout the 7MM. In the US, out of total diagnosed prevalent cases of PH; 1,629 were occupied by PH Type 1 alone, in the year 2021.

In 2021, out of total diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan, males and females contributed to 47 and 33 cases, respectively.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH), explaining its causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, genetic basis, diagnosis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market.

Report Highlights

The robust pipeline with novel MOA and oral ROA, increasing prevalence, and effectiveness of drugs will positively drive the Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH). The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned

Alnylum Pharma

OxThera

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals

