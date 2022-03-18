Kosovo Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q3 2021 - Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Kosovo Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q3 2021 (Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covering soft drinks, dairy drinks, hot drinks and alcoholic drinks is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry performance and developments on a quarterly basis, covering:
- Top line consumption volumes for Q3-2021 vs Q3-2020, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2020 provisional data and 2021 forecasts for all beverage categories.
- Carbonates consumption data for Q3-2021 vs Q3-2020, moving annual totals (MAT), full year 2020 provisional data and 2021 forecasts split by regular vs low calorie, and key flavor.
- An economic mood indicator with an at a glance assessment of industry confidence levels, private label performance vs brands and price trends.
- Insightful and valuable analysis of the drivers behind the latest quarterly trends and assumptions for full year 2021.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the most up-to-date trends in the Kosovo beverage industry to support and enhance your strategic planning.
- Investigate the latest quarterly and emerging annual trends in Kosovo to back your marketing initiatives.
- Analyze the latest beverage category 2021 forecast projections to make well-informed decisions on the outlook in the marketplace for your company.
- View a selection of the key quarterly new soft drinks product launches and identify competitor activity.
- Access a quarterly Special Focus on a current industry 'hot topic' offering qualitative insight from local consultants to determine opportunities for product innovation.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Category Historic and Forecast Trends and New Products
- Soft Drinks
- Hot Drinks
- Alcoholic Drinks
- Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives
2. Data Tables
3. Product Definitions
4. Forecasting Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dip3y
