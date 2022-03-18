AD Business Support Package Subscription 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "AD Business Support Package Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AD Business Support Package is intended to benefit developers, operators, investors and suppliers to the AD industry, in the UK and overseas.
Businesses are supported by the publisher's senior staff to explore and exploit new opportunities in the AD industry, typically acting in an advisory capacity.
This annual subscription offers:
- Access a free copy of the publisher's Anaerobic Digestion Deployment in the UK report
- Gain free access to the publisher's Anaerobic Digestion Calculator (Business Edition)
- Benefit from eight hours of business support from a senior consultant
- Access a wide range of reports (access level 1, 2 and 3) hosted on the publisher's website
- Receive 4 sector-specific market reviews (Feedstock, Biofuels, Bioenergy and Biobased Products) each month
- Send a dedicated business e-mail to the publisher's 3000+ bioeconomy contacts
- Have your press releases published on the author's website
- Access discounts on selected third party events
