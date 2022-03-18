Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drug Discovery Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market to Reach $80.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug Discovery Technologies estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.

Several techniques like RNA and nanotechnology interference are being utilized for drug discovery, in turn generating opportunities for the manufacturers of drug discovery technology in new segments. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary break in drug discovery clinical trials of many diseases because the researchers, healthcare sector, and academia concentrated on stopping the spread of coronavirus.

However, the pandemic`s impact led to the invention and adoption of new working ways, which paved a path for future clinical trials. Clinical trial physicians and sponsors are highly flexible in administering virtual study and acquiring the study data remotely utilizing modern medical wearables.

The new advancements are simplifying the complicated procedures and overcoming the lack of required onsite professionals. The drug discovery market is anticipated to gain an advantage by adopting technological advancements together with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Small Molecule Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$60.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biologics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Drug Discovery Technologies market.

Growth in the market is majorly driven by the growing geriatric population worldwide and people above 60 years of age are highly susceptible to chronic illnesses. The efficient drug demand from increasing affluent patients is yet another factor propelling the drug discovery global market.

Furthermore, the advancements in molecular biology, biotechnology, genomics, and nanotechnology paved a path for increasing investments in drug discovery. Additionally, many blockbuster drugs` patent expiries are anticipated to make a profitable market for the existent players.

Healthcare organizations worldwide are seeking drug discovery opportunities, which have been previously done using active ingredient identification from conventional remedies. It is important to discover advanced, efficient, and new drugs to fight illnesses, as there is an increase in many life-threatening illnesses and the inception of various health-related problems.

The drug discovery recently has evolved significantly with technologies like NMR, mass spectrometry, chemotherapy, microplate readers, RANi, proteomics, gel electrophoresis, microfluidics, nucleic acid and protein isolation, nanotechnology, and protein and DNA microarrays. Thus, drug discovery process has become highly accurate, more refined, and less time-consuming.

Pharmaceutical organizations that are new, too, have the opportunity to launch into the drug discovery global market through generics. Pharmaceutical companies are primarily focusing on the technologies of drug development because drug discovery has a critical role to play in the cycle of drug development.

However, drug development and discovery require a colossal investment and are time taking, which causes low-profit margins for pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical manufacturers generally face an increase in expiring patents of developed drugs, intensifying the negative impact of the research cycle`s long duration. HTS or high-throughput screening is an extensively utilized drug discovery technology, using which a huge quantity of possible biological modulators are analyzed against a defined target set.

HTS technology allows biologically relevant compounds` rapid portfolio building and HTS technological advancements like multidetector readers, reliable automation, pattern and database recognition software, and imaging software and hardware are anticipated to lead the HTS technology usage.

Drug discovery technologies have a huge role to play in the pharmaceutical sector`s overall growth, as the technologies immensely contribute to the innovative and blockbuster drugs` easy initiation. Diverse illnesses like CVD, cancer, and CNS disorders like Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s generated adequate opportunities in the drug discovery technologies market.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Late-Stage Drug Failures Drives Demand for Drug Discovery Technologies

Factors Leading to Failure of Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials

Cell-based Assays Play a Critical Role in Drug Discovery

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell-Based Assays

High Content Screening - Key Application Areas

Technology Advances in Drug Discovery Processes

Increased Demand of Biochips in Drug Discovery to Drive Market Growth

Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Drug Discovery Technologies Market

Proteomics and Genomics Drive Opportunities for Drug Discovery Technologies

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics

Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

Using AI in Drug Discovery: The Latest Market Research

High-throughput Screening (HTS) - A Key Drug Discovery Technology

HTS: Making Use of a Smarter Approach to Hit Discovery

Emerging Technologies in Drug Discovery and Development

Targeted Drug Development and Discovery

Significance of Advanced Clinical Sequencing for Drug Developers

Metabolomics: An Emerging Trend in Drug Discovery

Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

Phase-I Clinical Trial Failures Before and After the Advent of Preclinical ADME/Pharmacokinetics

Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment

Omics Technology to Witness Rapid Growth

Adoption of Omics-based Technologies

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

