2022 Banking Newslink Global Trends Database - Featuring ABN AMRO, Agricultural Bank of China and Alliance & Leicester Among Many Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Banking Newslink Global Trends Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Banking Newslink Global Trends Database of 30,000 articles contains expertly selected, edited and linked key intelligence worldwide from source with new articles added each week.
The target strategic intelligence is worldwide market news and trends which can be accessed for reports by date range, continent, country, company, trade associations, and regulators - covering banking results, research, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory aspects, senior appointments, and relevant IT/InsurTech/FinTech in a business application context-thus building a bridge at strategic level to enable market and IT trends to be viewed together. Readership of the content is located evenly between Europe, The Americas, and Asia Pacific, and across the range of management and consultants.
The database enables users to identify their specific interests by speedy advanced self-service to quickly form a report of selected articles which can then be emailed or printed. An individual word search also immediately reveals articles on key subjects, such as Solvency II, cyber, and InsurTech/FinTech trends.
The service is ideal for students and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through to senior management needing to quickly compile a competitor analysis or specific trend overview. It complements and adds value in a market context to a company's internal data/analytics-a major aid to better decision making across the company.
The database acts as an invaluable research tool for market players, and IT suppliers (established and start-ups).
Regions Covered
- West & Central Europe > United Kingdom
- North America
- Middle East
- Latin America
- Indian Subcontinent
- East Europe - West Asia
- Bermuda-Caribbean
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
Companies Mentioned
- ABN AMRO
- Agricultural Bank of China
- Alliance & Leicester
- Allied Irish
- Alpha Bank
- AMEX
- AMP
- AMY Financial
- ANZ
- Banca Intesa
- Banca Populaire Italiana
- Banca Sao Paulo IMI
- Banco Commercial Portugues
- Bank Austria
- Bank of America
- Bank of China
- Bank of Ireland
- Bank of Scotland
- Barclays
- Blackrock
- Blackstone
- BMO Financial Group
- BNP Paribas
- BNY Melon
- Cahoot
- Caixa Bank
- Capital One
- CEA
- Citibank
- Citigroup
- Commerce Bank
- Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Credit Agricole
- Credit Suisse
- Danske Bank
- DBS
- Deutsche Bank
- Dexia
- Discover FS
- Dresdner Bank
- EGG
- Erste Bank
- Eureko
- Eurobank Ergasias
- Euronext
- First Gulf
- GISC
- Goldman Sachs
- Hana Financial Group
- HBOS
- HSBC
- HSH Nord Bank
- HypoVerinsbank
- ICICI
- IF
- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
- ING
- Irish Bank Resolution Corp
- JP Morgan
- Julius Beer
- Kauphing
- Keycorp
- Kookmin Bank
- Korea Exchange Bank
- KPC
- Landesbank
- LCL. Lyonais
- Link Interchange Networks
- Lloyds Bank
- Man Group
- Mastercard
- McQuarie
- Media Banca
- Merrill Lynch
- Mizunu
- Ned Bank
- Monitise
- Mony
- Morgan Stanley
- Nat West
- National Australia Bank
- NYSE Euronext
- National Bank of Kuwait
- Nationwide
- Overseas Chinese Banking Corp
- Piraes Bank
- PNC Financial
- Primary Group
- Principal Financial
- Rabobank
- Raiffeison
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- Sabedell
- Santander
- Schroeders
- Scotia Bank
- SEB
- SNL Financial
- Standard Chartered
- State Bank of India
- SVB
- Swed Bank
- TD Bank Group
- Temaseh
- Tesco Bank
- U.S. Bancorp
- UBS
- Unicredit
- United Overseas Bank
- USI
- UTB Bank
- Virgin Money
- VISA
- Wachovia
- Wells Fargo
- West LB. West Pac
- Woori Financial Group
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqo0u4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005217/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.