2022 Worldwide Para IV Insights Database - Featuring 3M, Abbott and Abbvie Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Para IV Insights Database - Global Generic Drug Litigation Updates" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Para IV database tracks ALL the ongoing Para IV litigations and Patent litigations in the Biologic space (biosimilars) in the US on a real-time basis.
The database has been created over a painstaking 5 years period with a complete history of each Para IV litigation right from the day of the first Para IV filing. The database is not merely a compilation of the legal information, but also includes information from Citizen's Petition, SEC filings, data from SEC filings and sometimes even call transcripts. In other words, it uses the most comprehensive approach to unravel the strategy behind the Para IV / patent litigation by each involved party.
With this comprehensive approach, the database also offers an educated estimate of the probable timeline of generic entry along with likely competition for each company.
Unique Features:
Unique Search Options:
- The database comes with a no of search options that can help the user slice and dice the data in many ways. For E.g. list of products likely to see first generic entry in a given period, list of products with a specific no of Para IV applicants (like 1-5 applicants for e.g.), company-wise list of Para IV filings.
Other ANDA Filers:
- These are the lists of those Indian companies whose Para IV is under development and yet to be filed. By this, we offer the most comprehensive competitive landscaping for any Para IV product.
Periodic Reports:
- With a view to offer insightful research, we offer periodic reports based on developments (1) Para IV Winners and Losers: This is a monthly report that highlights all the important legal developments of all Para IV litigations in a month along with impact analyses of the event. (2) Low Competition Approvals: Periodic report on final and tentative approvals with less than 5 and its probable launch timelines.
Who can benefit from the Database?:
Generic Pharma Investor
- Time and again the database has proven to have offered significant insights into competitive landscape of key products much ahead of the market. In addition, it also offers the most comprehensive and accurate perspective of any generic company's pipeline for the US market.
Pharma Investment Banker
- Since this offers analyses of a pipeline of companies in the US generic space, an investment banker can spot companies with a strong pipeline ahead of the competition. It also helps an investment banker in valuing client companies.
Generic Formulation Manufacturer
- It helps the formulation manufacturer to gauge competition on products of its interest. It helps them to review their portfolio of products and can take any decision to rationalize portfolio. It also helps them in product selection.
Generic API Manufacturers
- The database offers a perspective on likely customers (formulation manufacturers) for any product along with competition. This helps API manufacture in targeting its marketing efforts with better yield.
