Ingersoll Rand Commits $1 Million in Ukraine Humanitarian Aid

In support of those affected by the crisis in Ukraine, Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR has partnered with World Food Program USA (WFP USA) to provide food assistance in Ukraine. Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, donated $250,000 to support United Nations World Food Programme's emergency food distribution and has committed up to an additional $250,000 through matching employee donations. In addition, it has pledged to contribute another $500,000 in critical product donations designed to help with medical, water, sanitation, and disaster response solutions for people in Ukraine.

U.N. World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. The financial assistance provided by Ingersoll Rand and its employees will help U.N. World Food Programme give direct assistance to people in Ukraine, and those fleeing to surrounding countries. Thus far, the agency has mobilized food supplies to provide assistance to 3 million people inside Ukraine for one month.

Chairman and CEO Vicente Reynal declared, "Our purpose of ‘Lean on us to help you make life better' drives everything we do. Last week we suspended all new business with Russian customers, other than products that are mission critical to health and welfare. And today, our 16,000 global employees are rallying together to provide food assistance for people fleeing the conflict within Ukraine as well as those staying in Ukraine. We are proud to stand with the people of Ukraine and applaud the many amazing acts that our employees have already taken including housing Ukrainian refugees and teaching language skills to help them navigate their new circumstances. We know our contributions and our employee's efforts will help the people of Ukraine during this humanitarian crisis."

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

About World Food Programme

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world.

