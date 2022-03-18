NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL SERVICES (BERMUDA) TRUIST INVESTMENT SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate Individual Securities Arbitration Claims Against Truist for Northstar Variable Annuity Sales

National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes continues to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses exceeding $100,000 in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) purchased through full-service brokerage firms, including Truist Investment Services TFC. Northstar was a Segregated Accounts Company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and touted its fixed and variable annuity products as offering segregated account protection, generous liquidity terms and a variety of commitment periods, as well as the benefits of a Bermuda trust structure.

Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) is currently in bankruptcy proceedings in both the Supreme Court of Bermuda and the United States while investors are claiming that their financial advisors misrepresented the investment as a safe, low risk product like a CD that had guaranteed monthly income with principal protection. Full-service brokerage firms alongside Truist Investment Services that sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products include:

Bancwest Investment Services

Bankoh Investment Services

Cetera Investment Services

Community America Financial Solutions

Hancock Whitney Investment Services

J.P. Morgan Chase Co.

Morgan Keegan Bank

Ocean Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James & Associates

Unionbank Investment Services

United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU)

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Truist Investment Services' sales practices concerning Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products. Former and current customers of Truist Investment Services who suffered losses exceeding $100,000 from Northstar investments, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-899-2308.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

