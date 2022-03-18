NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL SERVICES (BERMUDA) TRUIST INVESTMENT SERVICES INVESTOR ALERT: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues to Investigate Individual Securities Arbitration Claims Against Truist for Northstar Variable Annuity Sales

National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes continues to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses exceeding $100,000 in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) purchased through full-service brokerage firms, including Truist Investment Services TFC. Northstar was a Segregated Accounts Company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, and touted its fixed and variable annuity products as offering segregated account protection, generous liquidity terms and a variety of commitment periods, as well as the benefits of a Bermuda trust structure.
Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) is currently in bankruptcy proceedings in both the Supreme Court of Bermuda and the United States while investors are claiming that their financial advisors misrepresented the investment as a safe, low risk product like a CD that had guaranteed monthly income with principal protection. Full-service brokerage firms alongside Truist Investment Services that sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products include:
- Bancwest Investment Services
- Bankoh Investment Services
- Cetera Investment Services
- Community America Financial Solutions
- Hancock Whitney Investment Services
- J.P. Morgan Chase Co.
- Morgan Keegan Bank
- Ocean Financial Services
- Raymond James Financial Services
- Raymond James & Associates
- Unionbank Investment Services
- United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU)
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Truist Investment Services' sales practices concerning Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products. Former and current customers of Truist Investment Services who suffered losses exceeding $100,000 from Northstar investments, and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-899-2308.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/northstar-financial-services-bermuda-ltd-klaymantoskes-investigates-investor-losses/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005033/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.