Heru Achieves Clinical Milestone of 10,000 Patient Eyes Examined with Award-Winning Wearable AR/VR Vision Diagnostic Platform

10,000 patient eyes have been examined with Heru's diagnostic, health, and wellness platform since the commercial launch of the cloud-based solution in August 2021.

The Heru platform enables physicians to perform six vision diagnostic exams, supported with five reimbursable CPT codes, in one wearable device.

Heru exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability, increasing patient access to care and facilitating early detection of disease.

"This announcement represents a significant milestone for Heru. Since the company's inception, our goal has been to revolutionize healthcare by developing a market-leading vision diagnostic platform that would bring eye care technology into the 21st century," said Mohamed Abou Shousha, MD, PhD, Heru's founder and CEO. "We could not be more pleased with how the eyecare community is adopting our award-winning platform."

Heru was born out of the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and developed in partnership with researchers, scientists and engineers following more than a decade of clinical study.

The company's platform delivers real-time vision diagnoses with six vision diagnostic exams, supported with five reimbursable CPT medical billing codes, in a single, wearable AR/VR headset. With Heru, eye care physicians can perform suprathreshold and full threshold visual fields, contrast sensitivity testing, color vision screening (both Ishihara and the Farnsworth D-15 extended color vision test), and dark adaptation. The platform replaces several legacy diagnostic devices and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability.

Heru recently introduced the new Fast Pattern suprathreshold visual field test which empowers physicians to screen every eligible patient quickly and accurately for pathology. With Fast Pattern, diagnostic screening can be performed in 20 seconds, with real-time clinical results, facilitating early detection and intervention of progressive eye conditions such as glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration.

"Heru has become an integral part of my practice. My partners and I are proud to be early adopters of this wearable technology which fulfills our mission to provide the most comprehensive patient experience using state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment," said Amir Khoshnevis, OD, and Chief Medical Officer for Vision Source, the nation's largest network of private practice optometrists. "Heru has made diagnostic screening more accessible as we can now screen all patients for vision disorders, detecting progressive eye conditions earlier in the disease state leading to early intervention, empowering my colleagues and I to more effectively treat and manage our patients."

"We applaud Dr. Khoshnevis, and all of our customers, for being at the forefront of innovation, unafraid to adopt new diagnostic technology that democratizes access to vision care and can improve their patient's quality of life," said Corey Nielson, Heru's Chief Customer Officer. "10,000 eyes screened is just the beginning. We accept the challenge of improving the way we diagnose vision disorders and will continue to develop our technology at a pace that cannot be met by traditional diagnostic devices."

About Heru

Heru Inc. (www.seeheru.com) is a medical software company focused on the development of next-generation diagnostic solutions leveraging commercially available AR/VR head-mounted displays. The company pioneered the first multi-modal wearable solution, which has revolutionized healthcare by introducing several diagnostic modalities in a single platform. Heru is leveraging its award-winning platform to build a comprehensive diagnostic solution that is strongly correlated to the current standard of care and exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Future development includes therapeutic applications for personalized augmented vision correction.

In May 2021, Heru announced a $30 million Series A funding round, led by global investment firm D1 Capital Partners with participation from SoftBank's SB Opportunity Fund and existing investors.

Heru was born out of the University of Miami's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In December 2020, Heru announced a seed round led by Fred Drasner, Maurice R. Ferré, MD, Frederic H. Moll, MD, and a consortium of investors with extensive experience developing, launching, and scaling cutting-edge medical technologies.

