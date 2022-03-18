2022 Insights on European DIY & Gardening Retailers - Featuring Bauhaus, Hornbach and Kingfisher Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "DIY & Gardening Retailers in Europe" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For each country (>40) a ranking is made based on the latest turnover figures and we further provide a full profile of each retailer.
This unique database covers all the major DIY retail companies worldwide, which is in total of 500 DIY retail chains. In many European countries gardening retailers are included.
This database contains all key information about international and national DO-IT-YOURSELF retail chains, including data on turnover and numbers of DIY markets and DIY megastores as well as gardening retailers.
Not only the major countries such as the USA, China, Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain but also many smaller countries. For each country, the top ranking is presented according to the latest available turnover figures.
Rankings and profiles are given in the same style for all retailers, sectors, and countries. Clicking on the profile provides the retailer name, headquarter address, phone, fax, management, company website(s), turnover development, banners, Internet store(s), number of stores, sales surface and much other relevant information.
For multinational retailers, the address of the head offices for each country is reported as well as the main local manager(s).
The database DIY & Gardening Retailers in Europe in Europe is updated four times a year.
Companies Mentioned
- Bauhaus
- Groupe Adeo
- Hagebau
- Home Retail Group
- Hornbach
- Kesko
- Kingfisher
- Mr. Bricolage
- Obi (Tengelmann)
- Wilko
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67zvxa
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005212/en/
