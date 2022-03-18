Offerpad Earns 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The company wins gold, silver, and bronze awards for unprecedented growth and excellence in customer experience

Offerpad OPAD, a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today it has been awarded three 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. A pioneer in using tech and real estate expertise to remake the home buying and selling experience, Offerpad is the winner of a Gold Stevie® for Sales Distinction of the Year; a Silver Stevie® for Online Sales Team of the Year; and a Bronze Stevie® for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year at the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005086/en/

Offerpad was awarded a 2022 Gold Stevie® for Sales Distinction of the Year; a Silver Stevie® for Online Sales Team of the Year; and a Bronze Stevie® for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year at the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vice President of Customer Experience at Offerpad, Jamie Nuss said, "Nine out of 10 Offerpad home sellers say that they enjoyed their experience with Offerpad enough to recommend our services to a friend, and we're proud to offer such positive experiences. Offerpad aims to provide the best way to buy or sell your home and winning these Stevie® Awards is great validation that we are delivering on that mission."

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are globally recognized honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Offerpad won its newest Stevie® Awards amid challenging competition which included more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 51 nations. The company's honors were determined through the Stevie® Awards' rigorous scoring and judging process which employs more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in several categories for customer service and contact center achievements, as well as for sales and business development achievements.

After working with the Offerpad team to sell her home, Michelle Mabina of Fayetteville, North Carolina said, "Offerpad was a great solution for my situation. Each person that I was in contact with was very courteous and understanding. I am so grateful for the Offerpad staff, they were amazing!! The whole process was professional and easy going."

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Offerpad is on mission to redesign residential real estate in a way that gives home sellers and buyers more control, convenience, and certainty. Offerpad holds a 93% customer satisfaction rating according to a survey of over 3,600 customers conducted in 2021. The company's real estate solutions are available in more than 1,700 cities and towns from coast to coast providing 24-hour cash offers*, custom listing solutions, flexible closing dates, and more.

Offerpad and other 2022 Stevie® Awards winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

About Offerpad

Offerpad's mission is to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital "Solutions Center" platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing and buyer representation services. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie® Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the German Stevie® Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie® Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies® recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie® Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

#OPAD_IR

Follow Offerpad on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

*Eligibility and prices vary. Real estate brokerage services provided by Offerpad Brokerage, LLC, Offerpad Brokerage CA, Inc., and Offerpad Brokerage, FL, LLC. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, speak to your Offerpad representative or visit https://www.offerpad.com/terms-of-use/.

Offerpad Brokerage, LLC holds real estate brokerage licenses in multiple states. Click here for a list of our real estate broker licenses held by Offerpad Brokerage, LLC, Offerpad Brokerage CA, Inc., and Offerpad Brokerage FL, LLC.

TREC Info: Brokerage Services / Consumer Protection Notice

Offerpad Brokerage CA, Inc.: Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate

California DRE #2087915

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005086/en/