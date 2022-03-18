UK Foodservice Delivery Market Overview 2022: Upward Trajectory of the Channel Showing No Signs of Slowing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "UK Foodservice Delivery Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last decade or so, foodservice delivery has been growing at pace, however, nobody could have predicted the last 18-24 months, in which it became one of the only routes to market for operators across the UK and continues to grow despite coronavirus restrictions easing.

With new habits engrained into everyday lives, the upward trajectory of the channel is showing no signs of slowing, making it a key growth opportunity in 2022 and beyond.

With expertise in hospitality, the publisher is perfectly placed to quantify the explosion of delivery, in the UK Foodservice Delivery Market Report 2022.

This is the definitive report on foodservice delivery, quantifying the size and growth of the channel and market forecasts out to 2025, with a detailed look at growth drivers and potential inhibitors.

The report includes consumer insight from an Eating and Drinking Out Panel, which comprehensively analyses consumer attitudes and behaviours, including key drivers and barriers to using foodservice delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

Market sizing

An overview of the foodservice delivery market landscape in the UK

What is the size of the UK foodservice delivery market?

How is the market evolving vs 2020/21?

What growth is forecasted for 2022?

What is driving these changes?

Competitive landscape

How are business models changing?

Which operators lead the market?

How often do consumers use different operators for delivery?

What are the latest developments with dark kitchens and virtual brands?

Which foodservice brands offer foodservice delivery?

What concepts need to be on your radar?

Consumer insight

How frequently do consumers order delivery?

What are the most important reasons for ordering delivery?

How much do consumers spend on average each time?

What are consumers ordering?

What factors influence consumer decision making the most?

How are consumer trends towards delivery changing?

Future outlook

What are the trends that will impact the delivery market?

What growth is forecast over the next three years?

What concepts are emerging within the delivery market?

What innovation will shape the delivery market in the future?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ll9bkr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005211/en/