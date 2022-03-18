ATC Healthcare Continues National Expansion Amid Urgent Staffing Needs

Top-Rated Franchise Adds Schaumburg, IL Location

ATC Healthcare, the national leader in healthcare staffing, announces a new franchise location in Schaumburg, IL. This will be the Midwestern state's second location, alongside the Palos Heights site in Chicagoland. The national total franchise count is now at 63, of which nearly 30 percent have been added since 2020.

ATC Healthcare Services of Schaumburg owners Ben and Adesola Olaleye aim to meet staffing needs in Northwestern Chicago suburbs with a centrally located office in the greater Schaumburg area. "Having a branch manager with CNA experience, plus our team's combined knowledge in business means we understand the drive, commitment and grit it takes to be successful," Ben Olaleye said. "Now more than ever, most healthcare facilities require a constant flow of available staff. ATC Healthcare, and our office, is a critical asset to the quality of our healthcare system and care delivery," he added.

Recently named a Top 100 franchise by Franchise Direct, ATC is experiencing unprecedented growth from coast to coast since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new franchise location is in line with the company's goals of moving into areas with large concentrations of healthcare facilities and working with successful business partners that can acquire multiple territories in a given geographic region.

"We're honored that our franchise owners continue to grow with us," noted ATC Healthcare CEO David Savitsky. "When they're aligned with ATC Healthcare's overall vision, more facilities are served, more patients benefit, and everyone wins."

About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts' 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the fourth largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Marilena O'Neill at moneill@atchealthcare.com.

