Biocept to Report 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 31, 2022

Biocept, Inc. BIOC announces that it will release financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Management will not hold an investment community conference call with the reporting of 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.
Biocept plans to announce financial results for the three months ended March 30, 2022 in mid-May 2022. Management plans to hold an investment community conference call in conjunction with reporting first quarter 2022 financial results in which it plans to unveil the company's rationalized business strategy including near-term milestones.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
