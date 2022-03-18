The U.S. Weight Loss Market 2022: Market Up 24% in 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The U.S. Weight Loss Market: 2022 Status Report & Forecast" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new Marketdata report presents a wrap-up of 2020 & 2021 performance for the U.S. weight loss market during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a forecast for 2022 and the current "diet season".

The value of the total market is estimated to have declined by a historic 25% in 2020, to $58 billion. as a result of closures of weight loss centers and medical programs. However, in 2021 the market recovered nearly all of that, up 24% to $72.6 billion.

Some market segments actually prospered due to shifting dieter behaviors - frozen dinner entrees, meal replacements, obesity medications, weight loss apps and other virtual services, and multi-level marketing channels.

The report covers discussions of:

2020-2021 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends, MLM channels, weight loss & fitness apps.

Individual Status Reports and the Effects of the Pandemic on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments. diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements and diet supplements, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.

Includes profiles/updated outlooks for:

WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Herbalife, Glanbia (Slim-Fast), Noom, Simply Good Foods (Atkins), HMR Boston, Lindora, and Profile by Sanford. Marketdata analysis of company strategy, conference calls.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments

Health Clubs Industry

Commercial Weight Loss Programs

Medical Weight Loss Programs

Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market

Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps

The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market

Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market

Companies Mentioned

Glanbia (Slim-Fast)

Herbalife

HMR Boston

Jenny Craig

Lindora

Medifast

Noom

NutriSystem

Profile by Sanford

Simply Good Foods (Atkins)

WW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iekjsd

Source: Marketdata LLC

