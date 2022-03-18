The U.S. Weight Loss Market 2022: Market Up 24% in 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The U.S. Weight Loss Market: 2022 Status Report & Forecast" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new Marketdata report presents a wrap-up of 2020 & 2021 performance for the U.S. weight loss market during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a forecast for 2022 and the current "diet season".
The value of the total market is estimated to have declined by a historic 25% in 2020, to $58 billion. as a result of closures of weight loss centers and medical programs. However, in 2021 the market recovered nearly all of that, up 24% to $72.6 billion.
Some market segments actually prospered due to shifting dieter behaviors - frozen dinner entrees, meal replacements, obesity medications, weight loss apps and other virtual services, and multi-level marketing channels.
The report covers discussions of:
2020-2021 market/revenue performance, recent competitor and market developments, current dieter trends, MLM channels, weight loss & fitness apps.
Individual Status Reports and the Effects of the Pandemic on operations and revenues, for ALL major weight loss market segments. diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs industry, commercial weight loss chains, retail meal replacements and diet supplements, medical programs (physicians, hospitals/clinic programs, prescription diet drugs, bariatricians, weight loss surgeries), and low-calorie dinner entrees.
Includes profiles/updated outlooks for:
WW, NutriSystem, Jenny Craig, Medifast, Herbalife, Glanbia (Slim-Fast), Noom, Simply Good Foods (Atkins), HMR Boston, Lindora, and Profile by Sanford. Marketdata analysis of company strategy, conference calls.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview: Weight Loss Market Size & Market Segments
Health Clubs Industry
Commercial Weight Loss Programs
Medical Weight Loss Programs
Retail Meal Replacements & Appetite Suppressants Market
Virtual Dieting - Weight Loss Apps
The Diet Soft Drinks & Artificial Sweeteners Market
Frozen Diet Dinner Entrees & Low-cal Foods Market
Companies Mentioned
Glanbia (Slim-Fast)
Herbalife
HMR Boston
Jenny Craig
Lindora
Medifast
Noom
NutriSystem
Profile by Sanford
Simply Good Foods (Atkins)
WW
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iekjsd
Source: Marketdata LLC
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005208/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.