Global Airborne ISR Platforms/Payloads Market and Technology Forecast Research Report 2021-2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Airborne ISR Platforms Payloads - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne ISR technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years: 2021-2029.
It also examines the major airborne ISR markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report, the publisher analyzes the market size of the global Airborne ISR market for the period 2021-2029.
As of now, the United States remains the largest market for airborne ISR systems. European Union and China are the other two major markets. Throughout the report, the publisher shows how ISR aircraft are being used today as a force multiplier by the militaries of U.S, China and a few other countries. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", the emergence of new technology.
In this report, the publisher has classified Airborne ISR under eight (8) major groups. The report looks at these six major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2021 - 2029.
Leading Companies in the Airborne ISR Market
- Airbus Defence & Space
- BAE Systems
- Beriev Aircraft Company
- Boeing Co.
- Collins Aerospace
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- FLIR Systems
- Honeywell International Inc
- Indra
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon
- Rheinmetall Defence AG
- Saab AB
- Safran
- Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation
- Textron
- THALES
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report?
1.1.1 How Vendors, Service Providers & Business Developers Should Use this Report
1.1.2 How Aviation Professionals Should Use this Report
1.1.3 How Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Political Leaders Should Use this Report
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current Technologies Airborne ISR
3.1 Technology
3.2 Platform
3.3 System
3.4 Fuel Type
3.5 Payload
3.6 Application
4 Current Market Overview Airborne ISR
4.1 Airborne ISR Market Overview
4.1.1 Defense
4.1.2 Civil
4.1.3 Commercial
4.2 Airborne ISR Market: Regions
4.2.1 Americas
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia
4.2.4 Middle East
4.2.5 Africa
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 Region
5.2.2 Technology
5.2.3 Platform
5.2.4 System
5.2.5 Fuel Type
5.2.6 Payload
5.2.7 Application
5.2.8 End User
5.3 Forecast factors
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Inhibitors
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
6 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Airborne ISR market by region overview
7 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Airborne ISR market by Technology overview
7.2.1 Sensors & Payloads
7.2.2 Platform Development
7.2.3 Navigation & Control
7.2.4 Autonomy
7.2.5 Communications & Data Management
7.2.6 Weapons
7.2.7 Energy & Propulsion
7.2.8 Cyber
7.2.9 Mobility
8 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airborne ISR market by Platform overview
8.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
8.2.2 Aircraft
8.2.3 Helicopter
8.2.4 Aerostats/Balloons
9 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by System
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Airborne ISR market by System overview
9.2.1 Maritime Patrol
9.2.2 Electronic Warfare
9.2.3 Airborne Early Warning & Control
9.2.4 Airborne Ground Surveillance
9.2.5 Signals Intelligence
10 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Fuel type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Airborne ISR market by Fuel type overview
10.2.1 Hydrogen fuel-cells
10.2.2 Solar Powered
10.2.3 Alternate fuel
10.2.4 Battery Operated
10.2.5 Gas-Electric hybrid
11 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Payload
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Airborne ISR market by Payload overview
11.2.1 Electro-optical imagers (EO/IR)
11.2.2 Radar
11.2.3 Seismic/ Acoustic monitoring
11.2.4 Ad-hoc wireless sensor nodes
12 Forecast Airborne ISR Market to 2029 by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Airborne ISR market by Application overview
12.2.1 Surveillance & Reconnaissance
12.2.2 Search & Rescue
12.2.3 Law Enforcement
12.2.4 Border Surveillance
12.2.5 Engineering, Surveying and Mapping
12.2.6 Delivery & Logistics
