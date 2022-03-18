Global Green Bond Market Report 2022: Analysis by Type of Issuer, Sector, & Region - Market Insights and Forecast 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Green Bond Market - Analysis By Type of Issuer, Sector, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Green Bond Market was valued at USD 433.30 Billion in the year 2021.
Green bonds are used to fund green projects such as renewable energy, clean transportation, and long-term water management. Government Backed Entities, Non-Financial Corporates, Financial Corporates, Sovereign, Development Banks, Local Government, and other sectors are frequently used to segment green bonds.
Green bonds can also be categorized based on issuer kinds, issuing currency, issue deal size, and other factors. The green bond market is expected to rise in response to expanding demand for renewable energy, clean drinking water, and sanitation, rising concern about CO2 emissions, more awareness about forest protection, and global urbanization, among other factors.
Based on Type of Issuer, the market is segmented into Non-Financial Corporate, Financial Corporate, Government-Backed Entity, Development Bank, Others. The Non-Financial Corporate segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as the investment in Green Bond Market is growing by this segment.
Europe is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Green Bond Market in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is seeing great growth as a result of a variety of factors. Several factors have contributed to the rapid growth of green bond markets in Asia-Pacific.
At a broad level, investors are becoming more conscious of the need for sustainable investment, with a recent survey finding that nearly two-thirds of Asian investors are eager to make their investments more sustainable. Green bond issuance has piqued the interest of governments in the region.
Countries looking to expand renewable energy can turn to the bond market, which now includes an increasing number of securities dedicated to environmentally friendly, climate-safe project financing. Renewable energy has risen to prominence as a significant beneficiary of green bond profits.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include:
Scope of the Report:
- The report analyses the Green Bond Market by value (USD Billion)
- The report presents the analysis of Green Bond Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027
- The report analyses the Green Bond Market by Type of Issuer (Non-Financial Corporate, Financial Corporate, Government-Backed Entity, Development Bank, Others)
- The report analyses the Green Bond Market by Sector (Energy, Building & Industry, Transport, Water, Multi-Sector)
- The Global Green Bond Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, The Netherlands, China, Japan, India)
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type of Issuer, by Sector
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
- BNP Paribas S.A.
- HSBC Holdings plc
- Credit Agricole
- Citigroup Inc.
- Deutsche Bank AG
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- BofA Securities, Inc.
- Barclays plc
- TD Securities
- Morgan Stanley
Key Target Audience:
- Green Bond Market Industry Entrepreneurs/ Distributors
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Financial and Non-Financial Corporates
- Government and Policy Makers
- Regulatory Authorities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Green Bond Market: Product Overview
4. Global Green Bond Market: An Analysis
5. Global Green Bond Market Segmentation Analysis
6. Global Green Bond Market: Analysis By Sector
7. Global Green Bond Market: Regional Analysis
8. Americas Green Bond Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
9. Europe Green Bond Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
10. Asia-Pacific Green Bond Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)
11. Global Green Bond Market Dynamics
12. Market Attractiveness
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Global Green Bond Market: Recent Developments, Merger & Acquisition
15. Global Green Bond Market: Major Key Players Bonds & Deals
