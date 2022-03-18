Global Document Management System Market to 2027 - Featuring IBM, Open Text and DocuSign Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Document Management System Market Size By Offering, By Organization, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global document management systems market was valued at $4,410.72 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach $9,368.93 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.11% from 2020 to 2027.

The Global Document Management System Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Document Management System Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Growing digitalization in the healthcare industry is a key element that has boosted the growth of the document management system market. The document management system is used in the healthcare industry to track, manage and store documents, which results in the reduction of paper usage. A DMS is capable of storing records that can be created and modified by different users. It reduces human efforts and creates a paperless environment while reducing the number of errors. Furthermore, intense competition in the healthcare industry and an upward focus on patient privacy will drive the demand for the document management system market over the coming years. Additionally, the rising adoption of cloud-based document management services is further propelling the growth of the market.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Document Management System Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Document Management System Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Document Management System Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Document Management System Market.

The market is segmented on the basis of Offering, Organization, Deployment Mode, Application, and Geography.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Document Management Systems Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)

3.3 Global Document Management Systems Market, by Offering (Usd Million)

3.4 Global Document Management Systems Market, by Organization (Usd Million)

3.5 Global Document Management Systems Market, by Deployment Mode (Usd Million)

3.6 Global Document Management Systems Market, by Application (Usd Million)

3.7 Future Market Opportunities

3.8 Global Market Split

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Document Management Systems Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Global Demand from Healthcare Domain

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Document Management Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Information Security and Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 Integration and Implementation Issues of Document Management Systems

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Trend of Cloud Computing

4.4.2 Growing Trend Towards Digitization in Developing Countries

4.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Document Management System Market

5 Market, by Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Services

5.3 Solutions

6 Market, by Organization

6.1 Overview

6.2 Smes

6.3 Large Enterprises

7 Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cloud-Based

7.3 Hybrid

7.4 On-Premise

8 Market, by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Government

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Industrial Manufacturing

8.5 Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

8.6 Others

9 Market, by Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis

11 Company Profiles

