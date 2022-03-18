Sustainable Shoe + Apparel Brand Allbirds Opens New Store in New York's Flatiron District

Allbirds, a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation that believes in making shoes and apparel in a better way, opened a new retail store and community center in New York City's Flatiron District today. It is the brand's third store in New York and 41st globally, with locations across North America, Asia, and Europe.
The new 7,100 square foot space speaks to the brands' sustainable focus, which has driven its development and use of natural materials in replacement of petroleum-based synthetic fibers. Displays around the shop call attention to the Merino Wool, Sugarcane, Tree, and other materials that its products are made of. The design of the store itself also evokes the natural world, with custom wood try-on chairs and displays, and uniquely shaped mirrors. Customers can see the carbon footprint of each product clearly displayed – a first for the fashion and footwear industry, and a hallmark of Allbirds's approach to sustainability.
The new location includes nods to the local New York community:
- Laces inspired by the squirrels of Madison Square Park
- Store-specific pin that pays tribute to the iconic Flatiron building
- A service bar made from Hempcrete and Douglas Fir
Allbirds will be holding a number of community events between March 16th - 20th in celebration of the store opening, including an urban nature walk, group runs, and a plant care workshop. Details on all events can be found at https://community.allbirds.com/.
The store is located on 120 5th Ave and is open Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 11am-6pm.
About Allbirds
Allbirds believes in making better things in a better way. As a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, the Environment is a key business stakeholder. Since inception, the brand has been laser focused on combating the proliferation of petroleum-based materials in apparel and footwear. Allbirds's story began with superfine New Zealand Merino Wool, and has since evolved to include a Eucalyptus Tree fiber knit fabric and a Sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam). In 2019, Allbirds became 100% carbon neutral through a self-imposed Carbon Tax, and in 2020, the brand began labeling all products with a Carbon Footprint. Allbirds firmly believes that business can accelerate a shift away from high-polluting practices, and help protect the planet for future generations.
