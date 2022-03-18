Valeo 2022 Infrastructure Law Firm Hourly Rates Report - Rates & Practice Area Rates by AMLAW Overall; Industry; and Individual Firms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Valeo 2022 Infrastructure Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews, and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours, and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s), and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties, toll authorities, vectors, control boards and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Infrastructure Rate Analysis
For the Infrastructure Rate Analysis, the following rates for law firms representing clients in the following industries were included:
- Adhesives/Sealants
- California Regional Planning Agency
- Communications
- Construction
- County
Industries, cont.
- Distribution Services
- Electric Power
- Electroplating Metals
- Engineering
- Harbor/Port
- Housing
- Industrial Machinery/Supplier/Manufacturer
- Insulating Materials
- Maritime and Marine
- Municipality
- Parking Lots and Garages
- Real Estate
- Recycling and Refuse
- Shipping
- Solar & Wind Energy
- Steel Manufacturing
- Supply Chain
- Telecommunications
- Transportation (Land and Water)
- Trucking
- Wastewater
- Water
Use of the Report
Use of any of the data or information contained in this report are for internal purposes only of the purchasing client. The data is not to be used in court, arbitration/mediation, or in any forum outside of the purchasing firm.
Key Topics Covered
- Valeo Research and Reporting Methodology
- Section 1A: Rates by AMLAW Overall
- Section 1B: Practice Area Rates by AMLAW
- Section 2A: Rates by Individual Firms
- Section 2B: Practice Area Rates by Individual Firm
- Section 3A: Rates by Industry by AMLAW Overall
- Section 3B: Practice Area Rates by Industry by AMLAW Overall
- Section 3C: Overall Rates by Individual Firms by Industry
- Section 3D: Practice Area Rates by Individual Firms by Industry
Companies Mentioned
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Aiken Schenk Hawkins & Ricciardi P.C.
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen Barnes & Jones, PLC
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- AlvaradoSmith, APC
- AquaLaw PLC
- Arent Fox LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Ashurst LLP
- Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- BDG Law Group, PLC
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Bennett Jones LLP
- Berliner Cohen LLP
- Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson, P.A.
- Best Best & Krieger LLP
- Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
- Blank Rome LLP
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P.
- Brouse McDowell
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Brunick, McElhaney & Kennedy, Professional Law Corporation
- Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
- Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Clark Hill PLC
- Clark Hill Strasburger
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P.
- Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass, LLP
- and many, many more!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2cytb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005187/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.