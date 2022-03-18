International Payments 2 Day Online Training Course - Attend From Anywhere June 27-29, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "International Payments" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a unique opportunity to complete this programme online via a virtual interactive classroom which will be delivered over 3 x 4.5 hrs sessions on 27-29 Jun 2022 at 10 a.m. UK time. The course is delivered by a senior expert with over 20 years of international experience.
Our online classes are so much more than just a webinar - they provide an interactive experience where you will be able to get your questions answered in real-time by our senior experts and have discussions with other participants. You will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and course certificate on completion.
On completion, you will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and course certificate.
This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices, and current developments in international payments.
You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose, and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.
Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.
Key Topics Covered:
International Payments Primer
We introduce participants to the key concepts, principles, and terms relating to international payments. Delegates are provided a fundamental understanding of the field and a foundation for comprehending more advanced or topic-specific subject matter delivered subsequently in the program.
- The purpose of a Payment System
- Characteristics of International Payments
- The Payment Process
- The Current International Payments Scene
- Who Makes International Payments
Cross-Border Retail Payments
- Definitions and Overview
- Nature of Cross-Border Payments
- Demand and Supply Sides
- Key Features
- Overview of the Cross-Border Retail Payments Market
- The Demand Side
The Supply Side - Front End
- Payment Service Providers
- Types of PSPs of Cross-Border Retail Payment Services
- End-to-End PSPs
- Payment Instruments
- Payment Cards for Cross-Border Payments
- Service Channels and Access Points
Supply Side - Back End
- Back-End Arrangements
- Correspondent Banking Model
- Interlinking Model
- Closed-Loop/In-House/Intragroup
- Peer-to-Peer Model
- Use of the Blockchain
- Contractual, Legal and Regulatory Framework
Market Preferences
- Demand Side - Different Preferences
- Demand Side - Expectations
- Supply Side - Front End - Innovation, Cash preferences, challenges and standards
ISO 20022 and International Interlinking of Payment Infrastructures
- Supply Side - Back End Messaging, Settlement, Improvements, Alternatives
Regional Integration Case Studies
- Directo a Mexico
- EACHA
- Arab Regional Payment System
- SEPA
Interdiction & Enforcement Aspects of International Payments
- International Payments & the Law
- Local Laws
- International Principles and AML Requirements
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Examples of Legal Payments Structures - The USA, The UK, European Union
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Suspicious Activities
High-Value Global Payments
- TARGET2
- CHIPS
- TARGET T2-Securities
The Purpose & Role of SWIFT
- SWIFT's Evolution
- Network & Transaction Volumes
- Before SWIFT - How payments worked
- What SWIFT is used for
- The Role of SWIFT in Payments
- BICs
- Straight Through Processing
- FIN Services - How it works
- SWIFTNet
- SWIFT Message Types
- Cross Border ACH (SWIFT through a CUG)
- The FIN Message Dissected
- SWIFT Standards XML: Comparing FIN & XML, SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi)
Global Clearing & Settlement
- A Study in complexity
- Settlement Under Correspondent Banking
Foreign Exchange & Currency Principles
- Foreign Exchange (FX) Terms
- Nostro & Vostro
- How Foreign Exchange Works - A Case Study
- Exchange Rates - How rates are set, Supply & Demand, International Monetary Issues, Purchasing Power Parity
- Foreign Exchange Issues: Gold Standard, National Fiat Money, Bretton Woods, Floating Rates
Alternative International Payment Systems
- Hawala - What it is and how it works
- A Case Study
- Why is Hawala used?
- Is Hawala Legal?
- Hawala and Money Laundering
- How the system can be misused
Workers' Remittances
- What are Remittances?
- Who are the SenderS and the Receivers?
The Purpose, Role & Operation of CLS
This section deals with risks in International payments and the role of CLS in their mitigation.
International Payments and Risk
- Herstatt Risk
- What are all the Foreign Exchange Risks?
- Settlement Methods and their Effect on Risk
The Mathematics of Foreign Exchange Settlement
- How Exposures are Measured
- The Foreign Exchange Settlement Process
- Projecting FX Settlement Exposures
- Duration of FX Settlement Exposures
- Size and Duration of Exposures
- Payment System Operating Hours & Time Zones
Continuous Linked Settlement
- How CLS Works
- Benefits of CLS
- New CLS Services
- CLS & Correspondent Banking
Liquidity Management
International Trade Facilitation
Guarantees & Letters of Credit
- Guarantees - types, uses and processes
- Letters of Credit
- Standby Letters of Credit
International Trade Financing Methods
- Balancing cost and risk
- Customer financing solutions - Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection
Risk Management in FX
- What is Risk?
- The Size of the Problem
- FX Risks - Some Notes Case Studies
Managing Risks
Advanced Legal and Regulatory Issues
- Achieving an Efficient International Payment Service
- UNCITRAL and its Model Law
- FATF and International Payments
Corporate Perspectives & Challenges in International Payments
- What Corporates Want
- RosettaNet
Emerging Trends
- How International Payments are Changing
- What the Future may Hold
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8abt4q
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005186/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.