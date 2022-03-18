International Payments 2 Day Online Training Course - Attend From Anywhere June 27-29, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "International Payments" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a unique opportunity to complete this programme online via a virtual interactive classroom which will be delivered over 3 x 4.5 hrs sessions on 27-29 Jun 2022 at 10 a.m. UK time. The course is delivered by a senior expert with over 20 years of international experience.

Our online classes are so much more than just a webinar - they provide an interactive experience where you will be able to get your questions answered in real-time by our senior experts and have discussions with other participants. You will receive a comprehensive set of course materials and course certificate on completion.

This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices, and current developments in international payments.

You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose, and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.

Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.

Key Topics Covered:

International Payments Primer

We introduce participants to the key concepts, principles, and terms relating to international payments. Delegates are provided a fundamental understanding of the field and a foundation for comprehending more advanced or topic-specific subject matter delivered subsequently in the program.

The purpose of a Payment System

Characteristics of International Payments

The Payment Process

The Current International Payments Scene

Who Makes International Payments

Cross-Border Retail Payments

Definitions and Overview

Nature of Cross-Border Payments

Demand and Supply Sides

Key Features

Overview of the Cross-Border Retail Payments Market

The Demand Side

The Supply Side - Front End

Payment Service Providers

Types of PSPs of Cross-Border Retail Payment Services

End-to-End PSPs

Payment Instruments

Payment Cards for Cross-Border Payments

Service Channels and Access Points

Supply Side - Back End

Back-End Arrangements

Correspondent Banking Model

Interlinking Model

Closed-Loop/In-House/Intragroup

Peer-to-Peer Model

Use of the Blockchain

Contractual, Legal and Regulatory Framework

Market Preferences

Demand Side - Different Preferences

Demand Side - Expectations

Supply Side - Front End - Innovation, Cash preferences, challenges and standards

ISO 20022 and International Interlinking of Payment Infrastructures

Supply Side - Back End Messaging, Settlement, Improvements, Alternatives

Regional Integration Case Studies

Directo a Mexico

EACHA

Arab Regional Payment System

SEPA

Interdiction & Enforcement Aspects of International Payments

International Payments & the Law

Local Laws

International Principles and AML Requirements

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Examples of Legal Payments Structures - The USA, The UK, European Union

Anti-Money Laundering

Suspicious Activities

High-Value Global Payments

TARGET2

CHIPS

TARGET T2-Securities

The Purpose & Role of SWIFT

SWIFT's Evolution

Network & Transaction Volumes

Before SWIFT - How payments worked

What SWIFT is used for

The Role of SWIFT in Payments

BICs

Straight Through Processing

FIN Services - How it works

SWIFTNet

SWIFT Message Types

Cross Border ACH (SWIFT through a CUG)

The FIN Message Dissected

SWIFT Standards XML: Comparing FIN & XML, SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi)

Global Clearing & Settlement

A Study in complexity

Settlement Under Correspondent Banking

Foreign Exchange & Currency Principles

Foreign Exchange (FX) Terms

Nostro & Vostro

How Foreign Exchange Works - A Case Study

Exchange Rates - How rates are set, Supply & Demand, International Monetary Issues, Purchasing Power Parity

Foreign Exchange Issues: Gold Standard, National Fiat Money, Bretton Woods, Floating Rates

Alternative International Payment Systems

Hawala - What it is and how it works

A Case Study

Why is Hawala used?

Is Hawala Legal?

Hawala and Money Laundering

How the system can be misused

Workers' Remittances

What are Remittances?

Who are the SenderS and the Receivers?

The Purpose, Role & Operation of CLS

This section deals with risks in International payments and the role of CLS in their mitigation.

International Payments and Risk

Herstatt Risk

What are all the Foreign Exchange Risks?

Settlement Methods and their Effect on Risk

The Mathematics of Foreign Exchange Settlement

How Exposures are Measured

The Foreign Exchange Settlement Process

Projecting FX Settlement Exposures

Duration of FX Settlement Exposures

Size and Duration of Exposures

Payment System Operating Hours & Time Zones

Continuous Linked Settlement

How CLS Works

Benefits of CLS

New CLS Services

CLS & Correspondent Banking

Liquidity Management

International Trade Facilitation

Guarantees & Letters of Credit

Guarantees - types, uses and processes

Letters of Credit

Standby Letters of Credit

International Trade Financing Methods

Balancing cost and risk

Customer financing solutions - Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection

Risk Management in FX

What is Risk?

The Size of the Problem

FX Risks - Some Notes Case Studies

Managing Risks

Advanced Legal and Regulatory Issues

Achieving an Efficient International Payment Service

UNCITRAL and its Model Law

FATF and International Payments

Corporate Perspectives & Challenges in International Payments

What Corporates Want

RosettaNet

Emerging Trends

How International Payments are Changing

What the Future may Hold

