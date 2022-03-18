2 Day Training Course on Ensuring Compliance with Advertising and Promotional Requirements for Drugs and Medical Devices - May 12-13, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

2 Day Training Course on Ensuring Compliance with Advertising and Promotional Requirements for Drugs and Medical Devices - May 12-13, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.comThe "Ensuring Compliance with Advertising and Promotional Requirements for Drugs and Medical Devices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Federal regulation of the advertising and promotion of pharmaceuticals and medical devices reflects an aggressive attitude on the part of the regulators that demands, in turn, that industry be keenly aware of the legal and regulatory duties, as well as key recent trends in enforcement activities by the Federal Government.

This course will explore in detail what FDA requires of drug and device firms as well as recent current hot buttons in FDA enforcement activity for the advertising arena.

What's at stake if your advertising and promotional efforts violate the law? Colossal fines - the latest was $3 Billion; criminal liability, including even prison time; and huge disruption in operations while dealing with federal probes into illegal marketing.

Learning Objectives:

Key goals of the conference will include learning:

The basics of FDA law and regulations governing advertising and promotion, as well as sister agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission, which shares jurisdiction with FDA on certain regulated products (e.g., OTC drugs).

The distinctions between labels, labeling and advertising and how that impacts FDA's powers, and

How to properly position Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) promotions

The Dos and Don'ts of promoting products on the internet, including social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter

The perils of off-label promotion, including criminal and civil actions that have led to multi-billion dollar settlements by regulated drug companies

Whether the First Amendment provides any insulation for truthful statements regarding regulated products;

When disseminating medical educational materials crosses the line into improper promotion; and

Key considerations on how to implement appropriate procedures and controls in your company to minimize the potential for regulatory action by the FDA or the FTC relative to promotion and advertising.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 01 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

I. Understanding the Basics

Who Has Jurisdiction Drugs & Biologics Rx Drug Advertising OTC Drug Advertising Devices Restricted All other

Labeling vs. Advertising

Basic drug rules Fair balance

Device rules Intended use deviations

DTC advertising Print TV

Comparative Claims Standard to support Push to pursue CER

Detailing and Sampling Is there still a future? What can be said? Danger of "custom" pieces

How FDA learns of violations Keep your house clean or your competitors will rat you out



II. Scientific Exchange

Guidances on Dissemination of Scientific Information

Risks involved in Off-Label Statements

Procedural Requirements and Unsolicited Requests for Information

III. First Amendment

Understanding "Commercial Speech" Doctrine

FDA and the Regulation of Advertising

IV. Websites & Social Media

FDA Policies on the Internet

Recent FDA Enforcement Activities

How to Handle at the Company Levels

Day 02 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT)

V. Enforcement Trends

FDA Hot Buttons Understating risk Overstating effectiveness

FTC POM Wonderful and substantiation

Private Litigation - Understanding Lanham Act State Unfair Competition



VI. False Claims Act and Criminal Liability

Review of Key Settlements

"Responsible Corporate Official" Liability

VII. Handling at the Company Level

Compliance Programs

Internal processes

