Auction Sale of One Limited Edition Kohei Uchimura Retirement Commemoration Digital Art NFT, Happening Right Now!

Collaborating with Dai Tamura, an illustration artist who depicts athletes from around the world and officially recognized by the National Basketball Association (NBA)
Sport Consulting Japan Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, JAPAN; President: Roberto Tsukuda) announced the start of the auction sale campaign on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, from today featuring one-limited-edition of NFT*1 " Memorial Art of Gymnastics Legend - KOHEI UCHIMURA × DAI TAMURA -" showcasing Kohei Uchimura's dynamic work by illustration artist Dai Tamura, the overall winner of the world's largest illustration competition, the ISCA Caricature World Championships.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005130/en/
Dai Tamura and Kohei Uchimura: Kohei Uchimura Retirement Commemorative Digital Art NFT (Photo: Business Wire)
*1 – NFT: Digital data with a token (electronic certificate) that can be used to prove ownership or authenticity using blockchain technology. Until now, digital data could not be proven to be of sole value because it could be easily copied or tampered with, but with NFT, the digital data can be proven to be authentic
The work drawn by Tamura Dai, depicts the dynamic scene of Kohei Uchimura's bar performance. After seeing the work, Kohei Uchimura said, "I thought that gymnastics was only possible when you can do six apparatus rotations, but what particularly impressed everyone watching, including myself, was the moment when I landed perfectly from the bar. The posture of the landing and the new moon somersault of the stretching body are the things I have been particular about and have been working on, and I had them put together in one piece. This one is from 2014. I can only thank you for turning my obsession into a piece of NFT art."
A portion of proceeds from this NFT will be donated to "Never Stop Playing Sports" (https://spo-tome.com/en/), an organization featuring top athletes that supports the development of student athletes in all forms of competition.
NFT piece: "Memorial Art of Gymnastics Legend - KOHEI UCHIMURA x DAI TAMURA -"
Number available: One
Sale format: Auction
Auction period: One week from March 17, 2022 (Thursday) at 9:00 PM Japan time (UTC+9 hours)
Minimum bid: 12.5 ETH (Ethereum)
URL: https://opensea.io/assets/0xb5158c2a43749bce970aa3cebeafb18d609c2722/1
Sale platform: OpenSea
Payment method: ETH (Ethereum)
