COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global (Synthetic, Biotech, Captive & Merchant) Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global COVID-19 drug associated APIs market is expected to grow from $5.55 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market is expected to reach $7.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.
The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.
Major players in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market are Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Wockhardt Ltd., Sandoz Srl, Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical (Haimen) Co. Ltd. and Yatai Pharma.
The COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market consists of sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the manufacturing of COVID-19 drugs. The active pharmaceutical ingredients are chemicals which are responsible for pharmacological activity in the human body and are used as a base in pharmaceutical drug or medicine. The APIs used for the preparation of COVID-19 drugs and include Azithromycin, Fentanyl, Albuterol, Cisatracurium and others.
The main classes of drugs in COVID-19 drug-associated APIs are antimalarials, bronchodilators, antibiotics, antivirals and others. Antimalarial drugs, or simply antimalarials, are antiparasitic chemical agents which can be utilized to cure or prevent malaria. They are generally organically sourced. The different types of drugs include generic, branded and involves various modes of businesses such as captive API, merchant API.
North America is the largest region in the COVID-19 drug-associated APIs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
High demand for some antiretrovirals, antimalarials, sedatives, bronchodilators, and other respiratory drugs drives the demand for the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in the production of COVID-19 drugs. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the biologically active component used in manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs.
Remdesivir and Favipiravir are two common antiviral medications used currently for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir is a medication approved for emergency use in the USA and Japan for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir gained emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA on May 1, 2020, based on its preliminary data showing a faster time to recovery in hospitalized patients with several diseases.
Favipiravir, which used to treat influenza in Japan, has also shown a positive effect on COVID patients. As COVID-19 is a respiratory ailment, the demand for bronchodilators spiked significantly. Therefore, the increasing demand for antivirals, antimalarials, and bronchodilators is projected to boost the demand for COVID-19 associated drug APIs market over the forecast period.
Key players operating in the pharmaceutical industry that manufacturers COVID-19 drug associated APIs are focusing on strategies such as plant capacity or production capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand due to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the globe.
