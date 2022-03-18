Global Market for Composites to 2026: Focus on Resins, Fillers, Reinforcements, Natural Fibers and Nanocomposites - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Market for Composites: Resins, Fillers, Reinforcements, Natural Fibers and Nanocomposites Through 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is extensive as it covers a variety of composites that are used globally. The market for composites is analyzed by dividing it based on five major types and subtypes.
The report also gives revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 for each of these major types of composites, for their subtypes, and for the regional markets for each type of composite. Moreover, the report focuses on the major market drivers, the current trends within the industry and the major end-user industries of the global composites market. All volumes are given in thousand tons (1 metric ton = 2,204 pounds).
The Report Includes
- 110 data tables and 40 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for composites
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global composites market size in value and volumetric terms, projected market trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of resins, fillers, reinforcements, natural fibers and nanocomposites; application; and region
- Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of composites market, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace
- In-depth information about the resin and the manufacturing process of composite materials
- Review of latest technological advancements in the in the composites market and awards won by composite materials and parts manufacturers
- Discussion of the competitive landscape featuring key composites manufacturers, their financial performance and market share analysis based on the segmental revenues, and related supply chain analyses
- Descriptive company profiles of the industry leading participants, including Ashland Specialty Chemical Co., DSM Engineering Plastics, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, SGL Carbon Group, Solvay, Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market for Composites
Chapter 5 Global Market for Thermoplastic Resins
Chapter 6 Technological Advances in the Global Market for Composites
Chapter 7 Market Trends
Strengths
- Increasing Growth in the Automotive Industry
- Increasing Growth in Wind Turbine Installation
- Aerospace Applications Focus on Materials with Good Thermally Stability
- Constant Thriving for Enhancement in Resins
- An Upsurge in Expenditures in Military Applications
- Increasing Development of Marine Products
Weaknesses
- Recycling of Composite Materials
- High-Cost Materials
- Reduction in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries
Opportunities
- Upsurge in Penetration of Composites in Electric Vehicles
- Focus and Upsurge in the Interest for R&D and Recyclable Thermoplastic Composite Resins Over Thermoset
Threats
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Pressure
- Emerging Trends in the Global Market for Composites
- Usage of Composites in Urban Air Mobility Transport Systems
- Adoption of 3D Printing Technology in Composites
- An Upsurge in the Adoption of Thermoplastic Resin
Chapter 8 COVID-19 Impact on the Composites Market
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Advanced Composites Inc.
- Albany International
- Aoc LLC
- Ashland Specialty Chemical Co.
- Braj Binani Group
- Core Molding Technologies Inc.
- Dic Corp.
- Dsm Engineering Plastics North America
- GE Inc.
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
- Glasforms Inc.
- Globe Composite Solutions Ltd.
- Gurit Services AG
- Hanwha Azdel Specialties
- Haysite Reinforced Plastics
- Hexcel Corp.
- Hexion Inc.
- Idi Composites International
- Interplastic Corp.
- Lyondellbasell
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
- Mouldcam
- Owens Corning
- Plasan Carbon Composites
- Rtp Co.
- Saertex GmbH & Co.
- Sgl Carbon Group
- Solvay
- Teijin
- The Composites Group
- Toray Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu11gp
